IndySoft Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Key Commercial and Technology Appointments

A new Commercial Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer bring decades of calibration, software, and business leadership experience to support IndySoft's continued growth and innovation, alongside a leadership transition for company co-founder Ben Sykes.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IndySoft, a leading provider of calibration and measurement-driven asset management software, today announced the addition of two accomplished industry leaders to its executive team, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation, customer success, and continued global growth.

Alex Maxfield joins IndySoft as Commercial Revenue Officer, where he will lead the company's revenue generation strategy across sales and marketing. He brings more than 27 years of commercial leadership experience within software and instrumentation technology companies, including 19 years dedicated to the calibration industry.

Maxfield's career includes senior sales leadership at Sciemetric Instruments, where he drove international business development across Europe and Asia within the automotive quality-improvement sector, and more than 19 years at Beamex, a global provider of calibration hardware, software, and services. At Beamex, he advanced through progressively senior roles, including Managing Director, VP of Sales and Marketing, and most recently Vice President of Sales, helping expand the company's calibration solutions across the pharmaceutical and life sciences, power and energy, and oil and gas industries.

Maxfield has built a career driving business growth, developing high-performing commercial teams, and delivering customer-focused strategies within highly technical markets. At IndySoft, he will oversee the company's sales and marketing organizations, helping accelerate growth while strengthening relationships with customers and partners worldwide.

Also joining the executive team is Chad Dodds, who has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. Dodds brings more than two decades of metrology and technology leadership experience and will lead IndySoft's software engineering, cloud infrastructure, and data engineering initiatives.

Chad's career spans the full breadth of the calibration industry. He began as a calibration technician in the U.S. Air Force's Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory program before moving into laboratory operations and automation at SIMCO Electronics. He then spent more than eleven years at Fluke Corporation, where he served in roles including Senior Metrologist, MET/CAL Procedure Development Manager, Product Owner, and Senior Manager of Technical Support and Training, developing deep expertise in automated calibration procedures, customer support, and calibration software solutions. Most recently, Chad served at Transcat, leading IT, operational excellence, and automation initiatives across the organization's calibration operations.

His unique combination of hands-on metrology expertise, software development experience, and operational leadership positions him to guide IndySoft's continued evolution as a leader in calibration management software.

Alongside these appointments, IndySoft co-founder Ben Sykes is transitioning from Chief Technology Officer to a newly created role, Co-founder and System Architect. Sykes has been with IndySoft since the company's founding and brings deep institutional knowledge of its platform and technology. In his new role, he will focus on big-picture technology strategy and system architecture as IndySoft continues to scale, while Dodds takes on day-to-day leadership of the engineering, cloud infrastructure, and data engineering teams.

"These appointments represent an important investment in IndySoft's future," said Rhett Price, CEO of IndySoft. "Bringing together proven leadership in both commercial strategy and technology enables us to better serve our customers while continuing to innovate and expand our platform. Alex and Chad each bring extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience that align perfectly with our vision for growth."

These executive appointments reflect IndySoft's continued investment in delivering innovative calibration management solutions that help organizations improve compliance, efficiency, and measurement confidence.

About IndySoft:

IndySoft delivers the world's most powerful calibration management software as part of its comprehensive measurement-driven asset management platform. Trusted by highly regulated and measurement-critical industries, IndySoft's innovative platform helps businesses achieve compliance, streamline operations, and maximize efficiency.

For more information, visit www.indysoft.com.

SOURCE IndySoft, Inc