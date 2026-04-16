Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Company, Advances 3D Terrain and Surface Modeling with PCMasterPro 1.16 for RESEPI

PCMasterPro 1.16 is designed to support the Remote Sensing Payload Instrument (RESEPI™) product line, a best-in-class combined Dual Antenna GNSS-Aided Inertial Navigation System, datalogger, LiDAR, camera and communications system that allows for the real-time and post-processed generation of point cloud solutions.

PCMasterPro 1.16 facilitates autonomous data processing and management using an updated batch processor equipped with profiles, templates and intuitive workflows. New command-line utilities and a user-friendly interface enable 3D professionals to customize their workflows with desired inputs. Extensive optimization features including mass implementation of parallel processes and real-time quality control haptics further simplify data import, projection and export, significantly improving data processing capabilities and user experience.

"Having trusted data and end-to-end 3D processing and refinement across hardware and software is essential to ensuring accuracy, consistency and reliability from capture to visualization," said Jamie Marraccini, Vice President, Inertial Labs Products, VIAVI. "PCMasterPro, which supports the RESEPI product line, offers these capabilities – from tightly coupled inertial-based algorithms and reporting to locally referenced simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) generated point clouds. These tools enable professionals to make confident decisions, scale complex workflows and create digital twins that realistically reflect the real world."

To further support digital twin users, PCMasterPro 1.16 has expanded its export format types to include PCD, PLY, E57, LAS and LAZ in colorized and uncolorized workflows. The models have photorealistic capabilities by embedding RGB information in data points.

Other updates to the software include support for additional coordinate systems, accuracy reporting, colorization options within the interface, real-time streaming updates, enhanced support for ground control points and more. In addition, a calibration toolchain improves camera alignment and projection quality, ensuring the user is getting the best results.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE VIAVI Solutions