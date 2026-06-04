VIAVI Introduces AI Experts to Simplify and Accelerate Wireless Test, Validation and Observability

Purpose-built intelligence integrated directly into lab and field workflows

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced AI Experts, the first addition to the NITRO® AI portfolio of AI-driven capabilities. Each Expert provides product-specific intelligence directly into a VIAVI platform, delivering contextual guidance, automated workflows and diagnostic precision in the field and the lab.

AI Experts contain a curated set of "agents," task-specific AI-driven execution units that automate configuration, analysis, diagnostics and reporting within their functional domain.

The OneAdvisor 800 Wireless AI Expert delivers contextual guidance based on deep domain knowledge spanning wireless standards, industry best practices, instrument functionality and real-world signal behavior. By providing answers that are specific to the situation directly on the instrument, it enables engineers to validate faster and with greater accuracy.

The TM500 AI Expert and TeraVM AI Expert shorten the time from lab provisioning to validated results by assisting engineers with test setup and configuration, diagnostic triage and real-time awareness of complex test topologies. This enables a reduction in manual effort during many time-consuming tasks and helps engineering teams meet increasingly aggressive development timelines.

"At every stage of network validation, engineers are being asked to deliver more, faster and with greater precision," said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless, Security and Applications Business Unit, VIAVI. "AI Experts put proven, product-specific intelligence directly into their workflows on the instrument in the field and inside the lab, helping shorten validation times and deliver outcomes faster."

AI Experts for OneAdvisor 800 Wireless, TM500 and TeraVM are available now, enabling teams to adopt and expand AI capabilities incrementally. Additional AI Experts across the wider VIAVI portfolio will be introduced over time.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE VIAVI Solutions