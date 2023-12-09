WORKS Announces New Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Organizing Resources Knowledge and Services (WORKS), a leading nonprofit specializing in affordable housing development in Los Angeles County, is delighted to announce the appointment of Monique Davis as its Chief Executive Officer, effective December 11, 2023.

Monique Davis, Chief Executive Officer
Following a thorough search led by Envision Consulting, WORKS welcomes Davis as the successor to Channa Grace, who served as the organization's leader for nearly 25 years. Mary-Jane Wagle, Board Chair, expresses excitement, stating, "Monique Davis's energy, vision, and extensive leadership experience in nonprofit organizational development, affordable housing, and supportive services will fortify WORKS, propelling it to new heights."

Davis brings a wealth of expertise in affordable housing development, fundraising, and community partnerships. As the former President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Orange County, she significantly expanded operational revenue sources by $8M through innovative community partnerships and securing public funding. Holding degrees in Business Management and Entrepreneurship from the University of Phoenix and Organizational Leadership from Chapman University, Davis has also held key roles such as COO and Chief Community Officer of Skid Row Housing Trust and Chief People Officer of Brilliant Corners.

Expressing her excitement, Davis remarks, "I am thrilled to join the WORKS team. Our shared values and commitment to providing affordable housing create an exciting opportunity to expand our mission. WORKS' stellar reputation and legacy provide a solid foundation to promote innovative housing solutions and advance our vision for the future."

Established in 1998 by a dedicated group of women, WORKS focuses on meaningful action to empower disadvantaged families and communities. With a reputation for developing 26 properties, WORKS remains dedicated to building sustainable communities and partnering with residents to enhance family and individual viability.

Monique Davis's selection as WORKS's Executive Director follows an exhaustive search facilitated by Envision Consulting. Her appointment signals a new chapter for WORKS as it continues its mission to provide affordable housing and foster community growth.

News Releases in Similar Topics

