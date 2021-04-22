Infectious Disease Testing Leader Alveo Technologies Engages Amendola Communications

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications , a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing agency, announced today that infectious disease testing technology leader Alveo Technologies has chosen the firm as its public relations agency to manage thought leadership initiatives, media relations, content marketing and social media.

"Creating greater accessibility to rapid, accurate, easy-to-use infectious disease testing is a key step to managing COVID-19," said Ron Chiarello, founder and CEO, Alveo Technologies. "We are excited to more broadly share the story of how our be.well diagnostic testing platform can contribute to this important global initiative, and look forward to collaborating with Amendola to amplify our message."

"Amendola is excited to be partnering with Alveo right before their be.well COVID-19 Test is poised to begin commercialization," said Jodi Amendola, agency CEO. "We look forward to helping raise awareness of how Alveo is leading the transformation of the consumer health tech market with a low-cost, easy-to-use diagnostic platform that will change the way infectious diseases are detected and managed."

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead-gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands, as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Alveo Technologies

Alveo is leading the transformation of the consumer health tech market with a low-cost, easy-to-use diagnostic platform that will change the way infectious diseases are detected and managed. With an initial focus on acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, Influenza A/B and RSV, Alveo's agile and dynamic be.well diagnostic platform can be adapted to detect a wide range of diseases that threaten public health. Affordable access to real-time results will transform the way individuals, healthcare providers and public health professionals identify and manage disease outbreaks. With be.well, we will know sooner, act faster and make better-informed decisions toward personalized intervention options that benefit individuals and the entire population.

To learn more visit https://alveotechnologies.com

Media contact: Marcia G. Rhodes; [email protected]

SOURCE Amendola Communications

