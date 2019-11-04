Infinite Blue Partners With Applications Platform to Take BC in the Cloud Global

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. and POOLE, England, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Blue, a comprehensive low-code development platform and enterprise application company, today announced a global reseller agreement with Applications Platform, a leading rapid application development company. Under this reseller agreement, Applications Platform, which is based in the UK, will expand the presence of BC in the Cloud, Infinite Blue's flagship business continuity and disaster recovery application, to EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

BC in the Cloud has primarily been marketed to North American based organizations. With this announcement, BC in the Cloud will now be sold, supported and implemented in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"Applications Platform has utilized the Infinite Blue Platform for 7 years and has profound experience supporting a variety of customers. We are excited to expand our relationship with a premier partner and expand our geographical footprint," said Frank Shultz, CEO and President of Infinite Blue. "No other partner in the space has the current capabilities to sell, deliver and support BC/DR solutions in EMEA."

"We are very excited to have been appointed the first BC in the Cloud reseller globally. We have a long track record of delivering enterprise-grade solutions to organizations worldwide and the BCIC solution will enable us to exceed client expectations with a best-in-class solution," said Hosny Ansar, CEO, Applications Platform.

Applications Platform and Infinite Blue will make their debut together at BCI World, an annual international business continuity conference in London, on November 5, 2019.

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue provides a comprehensive low-code development platform and enterprise applications for the BC/DR industry. Infinite Blue is trusted by independent software vendors and enterprises across the globe. Infinite Blue Platform is at the heart of countless business applications running in a wide variety of industries worldwide.

Infinite Blue Platform is a low-code platform designed to make it fast and easy to build, deploy, and manage enterprise-class business applications. Applications built on Infinite Blue Platform can be hosted on-premises or in a public or private cloud. Infinite Blue customers use the platform to build custom applications quickly, and to extend existing applications, customizing them to meet their needs.

Infinite Blue also provides automated Software as a Service (SaaS) tools and professional services for building and maintaining effective business continuity and disaster recovery plans that streamline and simplify continuity, resiliency, and risk management programs. As an organization's needs grow, the solution evolves to increase resiliency, mitigate risk, and adhere to deadlines.

About Applications Platform

Applications Platform is a leading provider of enterprise-grade applications and web portals to medium and large organizations globally.

With a strong emphasis on customer support, Applications Platform positions itself as a trusted business partner for its clients and is dedicated to delivering services and insights that go beyond technology.

