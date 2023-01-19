Infinite Electronics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Bulgin Ltd., Leading Developer and Manufacturer of Innovative Harsh Environment Connectivity Solutions

Latest Acquisition to Further Strengthen Infinite Electronics' European Footprint and Global Distribution Network

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands, has announced today that it acquired Bulgin Ltd, a UK-based developer and manufacturer of connectors and related components for harsh-environment applications. Bulgin was previously owned by Equistone Partners Europe, a leading European mid-market private equity firm.

"By welcoming Bulgin to Infinite Electronics' growing brand portfolio, we are better positioned to meet the increasing demand for reliable connectivity solutions for harsh environments," said Infinite Electronics President and Chief Executive Officer Penny Cotner. "Bulgin's focus on mission-critical, customizable components with outstanding design and customer support aligns with our own longstanding reputation for delivering our customers what they need, when they need it most."

Bulgin has a century of experience designing, developing and manufacturing IP66, IP67, IP68 and IP69K harsh environment connectivity solutions for end-users across a wide range of industries. Bulgin's business focuses on bespoke services and custom capabilities with quick prototyping and a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to address customers' urgent needs. Since Equistone's acquisition of the business in 2019, Bulgin has grown significantly, opening a new site in Tunis, Tunisia and new headquarters in Cambridge, UK.

"Joining Infinite Electronics' portfolio provides the Bulgin brand with the scale to leverage opportunities required to accelerate business growth globally," said John Wilson, Bulgin's Chief Executive Officer. "Infinite Electronics and Bulgin share much in common, such as ambitious global growth plans and customer-centric values. This is an exciting milestone in the Bulgin journey."

Today, Bulgin has more than 600 distributor locations spanning 60 countries and six continents. It employs 680 people globally, including its UK headquarters, operations in Tunisia, and Santa Fe Springs, Calif., as well as a presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as the legal advisor to Infinite on the transaction.

This acquisition further establishes Infinite Electronics' presence in Europe and comes after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cable Connectivity Group (CCG) from Torqx Capital Partners and TKH Group NV, a leader in the production, distribution and assembly of specialty cables and cable connectivity solutions. These acquisitions are the latest milestones in Infinite Electronics' rapid growth over the past six years.

About Infinite Electronics, Inc.:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at www.infiniteelectronics.com.

About Bulgin:

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Bulgin is a leading manufacturer of harsh environment connectivity solutions. The business designs, develops and manufactures high integrity circular connectors, switches, and power-related components, which are environmentally sealed to withstand harsh conditions such as exposure to extreme temperatures, water, and humidity.

Founded in 1923, Bulgin has a well-established brand and a strong reputation for product quality and reliability with its global customer base of more than 75,000 end users, who are served primarily via specialist electronic distributors. Currently, the business offers more than 7,000 products that are used across a wide range of end markets including industry 4.0, robust electronics, transportation and infrastructure, and medical technologies. Learn more at www.bulgin.com.

About Equistone Partners Europe:

Equistone is an independent investment firm wholly-owned and managed by its executives. The company is one of Europe's leading investors in mid-market buyouts with a strong, consistent track record spanning over 40 years, with more than 400 transactions completed in this period. Equistone has a strong focus on change of ownership deals and aims to invest between €25m and €200m+ of equity in businesses with enterprise values of between €50m and €500m. The company has a team of over 40 investment professionals operating across France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK, investing as a strategic partner alongside management teams. Equistone is currently investing its sixth buyout fund, which held a final closing at its €2.8bn hard cap in March 2018, and has recently launched the Equistone Reinvestment Fund, with a mandate to make minority re-investments alongside new sponsors following a portfolio company exit from one of its main buyout funds.

