Infinitus Launches Studio, the First Healthcare-Specific No-Code AI Agent Builder

Studio enables payors and pharmaceutical companies to design, test, and deploy AI agents without code, delivering 40% greater accuracy and 90% faster deployment than manual approaches

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinitus Systems, Inc., healthcare's leading agentic communications partner powering more than 100 million minutes of conversations, announced the launch of Infinitus Studio, the first healthcare-specific AI agent builder that enables users to design and deploy AI agents without needing to know how to code. With Studio, users can build agents that are 40% more accurate than those built manually – and deploy them 90% faster. Early results from a healthcare intelligence platform show over a 93% success rate across all tasks.

Infinitus Studio comes at a critical time as healthcare organizations are looking to unleash the resource-extending and cost-saving potential of AI agents. However, healthcare organizations have been caught between "black box" vendor solutions and the possibility of in-house development, often discovering what works in a demo can fail in real-world deployment. With Studio, they no longer have to choose to build or to buy, and can rely on the expertise Infinitus has garnered building AI agents for over seven years to stay within the strict safety, privacy and compliance rules healthcare requires.

"AI agents have the potential to reduce the burden on patients and staff in a healthcare system that is too complex and under increasing pressure. At the same time, we have to do that thoughtfully and with accountability, ensuring patient safety and the human connection at the center of excellent care," said Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and Infinitus advisory board member. "Infinitus is doing important work in this area. I have used Studio and appreciate the balance between enabling swift innovation while working in a framework that maintains guardrails appropriate to that task. This is essential to protecting the patient and building trust."

The platform brings together everything healthcare organizations need to design, test, and deploy AI agents in real-world settings. Through a natural-language interface, teams can build agents without code, connect them directly to critical systems and data sources for real-time updates, and automatically optimize performance before deployment through large-scale simulation and testing. Organizations also get a clear view of program performance across all support conversations, evaluated for quality, compliance, and experience, with issues and clear next steps flagged automatically.

At the platform's core is Agent Response Control (ARC), a patent-pending feature that automatically detects when a conversation requires strict guardrails (e.g., a patient's question about medication dosage), and chooses the appropriate response path to ensure agents strike the right balance between empathy and safety while delivering 100% compliance for agent behavior.

"Healthcare leaders shouldn't have to choose between agentic AI that unlocks innovation and agents they can't trust," said Ankit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Infinitus. "Studio gives organizations transparency into how their agents are built, control over how agents behave, and guaranteed quality and consistency that's required for high-stakes patient interactions, ultimately enabling AI to move beyond task automation to true workflow ownership."

Studio dramatically reduces implementation timelines from months to days by enabling teams to build, deploy, and refine agents using natural language. Teams can design agent flows, define goals, analyze performance, and iterate in real time, making it possible to move agents from concept to deployment with meaningful speed compared to traditional "'buy or build"' approaches.

About Infinitus

Infinitus is healthcare's leading agentic AI communications partner, enabling intelligent care that reduces patient anxiety, increases speed to treatment, and enables teams to scale impact without stretching resources. Infinitus' system combines industry-leading safety guardrails with the largest dynamic knowledge graph built on millions of real-world interactions. The company has raised over $100M from investors including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and Coatue. Infinitus was recently named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and is a trusted solutions partner to 44% of Fortune 50 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

SOURCE Infinitus Systems, Inc.