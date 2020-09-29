Infinity Drain® Awarded Patent for Compact Clamping Floor Drain

"Our design team works tirelessly to protect our products against competitors and knock-off's," states Jonathan Brill, President of Infinity Drain. "This design innovation solves a major problem with linear drain installation utilizing traditional waterproofing methods–how to place the linear drain flush against the shower wall without extra installation steps or materials. The flat side of the drain body goes flush against the wall, whereas a round clamping floor drain cannot and requires additional furring out of the finished wall."

"There is a tremendous amount of research and development that goes into an innovation like the Compact Clamping Floor Drain and we're proud to be awarded a patent for our ongoing work and technological leadership to advance the design and functionality of linear drains," continues Brill.

About Infinity Drain

For over a decade, Infinity Drain has established itself as a leader in design-centric decorative shower drains with a reputation of unsurpassed quality. From hand polishing decorative grates to custom fabrication – all at the exacting specifications of customers, Infinity Drain offers the broadest selection of decorative choices and installation options. Its award-winning designs and innovations, including the Site Sizable® linear drain, continue to shape barrier-free bathroom design. Infinity Drain is revolutionizing bathroom installation with its completely waterproof Stainless Steel Shower Base backed with an original owner lifetime guarantee. Infinity Drain products are proudly fabricated in Long Island, NY, USA. For additional information, visit infinitydrain.com.

SOURCE Infinity Drain

