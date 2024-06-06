Infinity MEP+S Consultants joins Michael Baker International to Strengthen and Enhance the Firm's MEP, Fire Protection and Structural Offerings

Addition of Infinity MEP+S deepens and extends firm's service offerings and geographic footprint in Texas, Dubai, UAE markets

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a strategic investment in Infinity MEP+S Consultants ("Infinity MEP+S"), a Houston, Texas-based Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP), structural, fire protection and technology design firm. The addition of Infinity MEP+S complements Michael Baker's Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS) vertical and Akela Engineering and Consulting team, which deliver MEP, structural engineering, design services, telecommunications, cybersecurity and fire protection offerings for Federal, infrastructure and commercial clients.

Michael Baker, with the integration of Infinity MEP+S, continues to expand its reach to include the energy, life sciences, higher education and distributed energy resource design spaces, driven by a strategic approach focusing on technical expertise, data analytics and client advocacy.

"The highly complementary expertise and service lines that Infinity MEP+S integrates into our SRS vertical and Akela team concentrates our MEP services into a cohesive entity, which diversifies and expands our client base and positions us at the forefront of our industry," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "Infinity MEP+S brings additional talent, creativity and a complementary growth mindset to our already robust MEP and technology offering. This provides us with deeper capabilities and resources to deliver smart and resilient structures for clients, something only a full-service engineering firm like Michael Baker can do."

This strategic investment expands Michael Baker's geographic footprint in Texas, Dubai and United Arab Emirates markets while deepening the MEP, structural, fire protection and technology services that demonstrate how the Michael Baker team creates every aspect of the built environment. Infinity MEP+S is well-positioned in sectors including healthcare, commercial science and technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, high rise residential and retail. Infinity MEP+S uses the latest in 3D design systems to integrate MEP into the architecture and structure of buildings and these methods enable the firm to provide a cost-effective and well-coordinated design, ensuring a smoother construction process.

Propelled by the full continuum of design, MEP, structural, fire protection and technology services that address every aspect of the built environment, the unified Michael Baker SRS vertical, Akela team and Infinity MEP+S organization are focused on an aggressive growth strategy, where they are well positioned in the four metropolises in the Texas market, to expand geographically into the southeastern and southwestern United States. "The ambitious plan involves taking the organization's all-inclusive and integrated service offerings to additional cities throughout the U.S. and Middle East to serve current and prospective clients. Our strategy is to control and coordinate all aspects of the engineering design for projects. We believe this supports a more coordinated, cohesive design and offers a single point of contact for our clients," said David Sinz PE, President of Infinity MEP+S.

The broad range of services available to clients include the following examples from the Infinity MEP+S portfolio:

MEP, Fire & Safety, Security & Technology, as well as Acoustical design and engineering services for the 17-story, 860,000 SF ultraluxe Oceano residential tower overlooking the Al Marjan Island beachfront in Dubai , UAE. Working closely with both Dewan Architects + Engineers and The Luxe Developers FZ, LLC on this 205-unit, $409 million project, Infinity MEP+S's designs will impact residential, retail and hospitality tenants within the tower. Going beyond design, Infinity MEP+S is working to ensure successful completion of the project by supporting the Construction Administration ("CA") phase, which enables rapid response to RFIs, quick shop drawing change reviews and constant coordination with the general contractor, architect, and end user.





, UAE. Working closely with both Dewan Architects + Engineers and The Luxe Developers FZ, LLC on this 205-unit, project, Infinity MEP+S's designs will impact residential, retail and hospitality tenants within the tower. Going beyond design, Infinity MEP+S is working to ensure successful completion of the project by supporting the Construction Administration ("CA") phase, which enables rapid response to RFIs, quick shop drawing change reviews and constant coordination with the general contractor, architect, and end user. MEP for the $120-million multi-building Gulf Coast Growth Ventures campus encompassing over 268,000 SF, a joint project by two global leaders in the petrochemical industry – ExxonMobil and SABIC – which serves as an administrative & control facility with 24/7/365 operational capability, complete with reductant cooling systems, UPS, 2MW diesel generator, on-site fire station, robust VAV air handling & conditioning systems, along with shelter-in-place amenities and data center equipment rooms. The Infinity MEP+S team brought its expertise in the design of the campus' energy-efficient 900 tons of chilling system capable of providing a steady flow of 42°F water, to meet LEED ™ Certification standards.





multi-building Gulf Coast Growth Ventures campus encompassing over 268,000 SF, a joint project by two global leaders in the petrochemical industry – ExxonMobil and SABIC – which serves as an administrative & control facility with 24/7/365 operational capability, complete with reductant cooling systems, UPS, 2MW diesel generator, on-site fire station, robust VAV air handling & conditioning systems, along with shelter-in-place amenities and data center equipment rooms. The Infinity MEP+S team brought its expertise in the design of the campus' energy-efficient 900 tons of chilling system capable of providing a steady flow of 42°F water, to meet LEED Certification standards. MEP for the $100 million , 479,000 SF multi-family and mixed-use Elmira at Myrtle high-rise development in San Antonio's historic Pearl District which featured 319 residential units (some serving as boutique-style hotel rooms), 14,000 SF of retail space, a gym & wellness spa, all scoped within a high-efficiency floor plan concept. The Infinity MEP+S team was brought in far earlier than would be standard for this type of project, as the architect and developer were looking to create a space which incorporated innovative technologies, community-centric design, all within an aesthetic worthy of the historical district in which the project was being built (and this type of nuanced experience is something Infinity MEP+S is able to deliver).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 4,000 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

About Infinity MEP

Infinity MEP provides a variety of world-class engineering services such as mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, fire protection, acoustical, and technology design. Additional services include commissioning, low voltage and audio visual. The firm partners with clients across a variety of industries including industrial, oil & gas, higher education, healthcare, mission-critical, K-12, and commercial. With five offices and over 50 employees, Infinity is committed to providing their clients with quality service to surpass expectations.

To learn more, visit https://infinitymep.com/.

