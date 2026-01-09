Michael Baker International Integrates Infinity, A Michael Baker International Company, into its Integrated Design and Advisory Business Vertical

Firm strengthens competitive position in Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP), Structural and

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in technology-driven engineering and consulting services, today announced that the firm has fully integrated Infinity, A Michael Baker International Company, into its Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA) business vertical. This marks the next chapter in what began as a strategic partnership with Michael Baker's acquisition of Infinity MEP+S Consultants LLC in May 2024 and has evolved into two firms seamlessly working together to provide a full service offering to both existing and future clients.

The integration is consistent with the firm's Vision 2030 goal to become a leading technology-driven engineering and consulting provider and the trusted advisor of choice, defined by its full continuum of solutions. Infinity's suite of capabilities further enables the firm to deliver comprehensive buildings engineering solutions and pursue larger, more complex projects throughout a variety of key markets, expanding Michael Baker's competitive position in Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP), Structural and Fire Protection Engineering across its 90 U.S. offices.

"The integration of Infinity, A Michael Baker International Company, marks a pivotal moment in transforming our company into a full-service engineering, consulting and advisory firm dedicated to Making a Difference by leading through technology-driven differentiation and innovation. By seizing opportunities to broaden our practice areas and service offerings and harnessing cutting-edge solutions, we are further differentiating our work and continuously evolving to meet our clients' needs," said Brian A. Lutes, CEO at Michael Baker International. "Infinity's deep expertise and strong market presence bring valuable capabilities that will accelerate our growth, expand our reach and strengthen our ability to positively impact communities nationwide as One Michael Baker."

The integration will enhance Michael Baker's ability to:

Continue its commitment as a trusted advisor of choice, with a client-centric focus while delivering quality, providing the combined client base with even greater access to the depth of resources, best practices and subject matter expertise through 5,100+ colleagues in more than 25 practices and across 90 U.S. offices.

Build and accelerate its strong position in sectors including mission critical and data centers, healthcare, defense manufacturing, commercial and mixed-use, higher education, oil and gas, industrial, aviation, and state/local.

Drive growth by working together to pursue, win and deliver larger, more complex MEP projects. The integration will fuel even greater collaboration on projects and pursuits nationwide, building on Infinity's strong position in Texas and the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Enable employees to grow and develop their careers across the broad range of Michael Baker lines of business and specialty practices.

Additionally, Michael Baker announced that David Sinz will transition from President of Infinity to Vice President and Market Director for the Texas and Southeast Regions, and Engineering Principal for Private Sector Markets in the Integrated Design and Advisory business vertical at Michael Baker. This will ensure leadership continuity and bring deep expertise to guide the firm's growth in key markets. Mr. Sinz is an industry expert who brings to his new role more than 25 years of MEP engineering experience from around the country and across the globe.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), GovTech and Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

