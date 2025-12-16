Michael Baker International Selected by U.S. Army to Develop NG9-1-1 GIS and Addressing Data at 54 Army Installations

Firm, with support from portfolio company DATAMARK Technologies, to deliver NENA, SDSFIE and USPS-compliant GIS and addressing data to enhance emergency response capabilities across CONUS locations

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that the firm, with support from portfolio company DATAMARK Technologies, has been selected by the U.S. Army's Product Director Base Emergency Communications System (PD BECS), Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N) to support Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) modernization at Continental United States (CONUS) installations by developing Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Geographic Information System (GIS) and addressing data at 54 Army installations. As part of this effort, the team will collaborate closely with the U.S. Army and their Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic support to produce road centerlines, address points and emergency service boundaries that comply with National Emergency Number Association (NENA), Spatial Data Standards for Facilities, Infrastructure and Environment (SDSFIE) and United States Postal Service (USPS) standards.

"This project represents a major step forward to strengthen emergency response capabilities across U.S. Army facilities," said John Hurley, P.E., PMP, National Market Lead – Army at Michael Baker International. "Michael Baker's long-standing work with the U.S. Army's Installation Geospatial Information & Services (IGI&S) Program, combined with DATAMARK Technologies' leadership on statewide NENA-compliant NG9-1-1 GIS projects, makes our team uniquely positioned to partner with the U.S. Army to deliver GIS data that supports a resilient, future-ready emergency communications infrastructure that protects lives and enhances mission readiness."

This initiative will deliver advanced NG9-1-1 GIS data and information for 9-1-1 call management and Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems designed to improve the speed, accuracy and reliability of emergency communications for military personnel and surrounding communities. Once complete, the upgraded systems and GIS data will ensure that emergency calls from landlines, mobile phones and internet-based devices are routed quickly and accurately with dispatchable location data to guide first responders, while being resilient against outages and capable of seamless coordination with other military and civilian emergency networks. By integrating GIS-based mapping, mobile applications and real-time data sharing, the project will streamline response efforts across the U.S. Army's emergency infrastructure.

As part of this project, a combined team assembled from more than 300 GIS professionals from Michael Baker's Geospatial Practice and DATAMARK Technologies will work together as One Michael Baker to provide local addressing program coordination with installation GIS teams, GIS data creation, data remediation, boundary facilitation and coordination with municipal PSAP and GIS departments, GIS quality control and validation and data development to support the U.S. Army's CAD systems.

The project is a multi-year task order running through August 2030.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class GIS data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier NG9-1-1 location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

To learn more, visit datamarkgis.com

