Inflectra Launches Free Early Access for SureWire™: The First Specialized QA Platform Built to Stress-Test AI Agents

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a leader in software lifecycle management, today announced the launch of its Early Access Program for SureWire™ . As AI agents move from research to production, SureWire provides the first dedicated quality assurance environment designed to handle the non-deterministic nature of systems that reason and improvise.

Closing the Four Gaps in AI Testing

Inflectra announces the Early Access Program for SureWire™, the first specialized quality assurance platform designed specifically to stress-test and validate non-deterministic AI agents. A look at the SureWire™ results interface, showcasing how the platform evaluates AI performance through detailed metrics alongside an automated Executive Summary that identifies specific technical gaps and behavioral risks.

Traditional QA tools rely on static scripts that can't keep up with probabilistic AI. SureWire closes these gaps by deploying specialized agents to find failures before they reach the real world:

Adversarial Risk: Probing for prompt injection and goal hijacking.

Probing for prompt injection and goal hijacking. Behavioral Drift: Catching changes in agent behavior after model or prompt updates.

Catching changes in agent behavior after model or prompt updates. Non-Determinism: Evaluating quality beyond simple pass/fail scripts.

Evaluating quality beyond simple pass/fail scripts. Auditability: Providing the documented proof required for regulated industries.

Scaling Expertise with Testing Agents

Rather than running manual checklists, SureWire introduces Bespoke Testing Agents and Judge Agents—now live in Early Access—to dynamically surface vulnerabilities standard scripts miss. Built on 20 years of engineering rigor in aerospace and medical devices, the platform is designed for teams who can't afford to get it wrong.

Join the Founding Cohort

Inflectra is currently inviting engineers, QA leads, and AI builders to join the Early Access Program for free. Members will receive:

Free Access: Full use of Bespoke Testing and Judge Agents during the beta period.

Full use of Bespoke Testing and Judge Agents during the beta period. Roadmap Influence: A direct line to the Inflectra team to shape future features like CI/CD integration and audit-ready reports.

A direct line to the Inflectra team to shape future features like CI/CD integration and audit-ready reports. Locked-in early adopter rates: Early Access members receive preferred pricing when SureWire reaches general availability late 2026.

Try SureWire™ Beta Today: https://beta.surewire.ai/ui/

About Inflectra Inflectra has over 20 years of experience helping organizations in over 50 countries ship high-quality software through enterprise-grade platforms like SpiraPlan and Rapise. Its tools are trusted in industries where quality failures have significant real-world consequences.

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SOURCE Inflectra Corporation