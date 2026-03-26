Inflectra Launches Rapise 9.0 with AI-Powered Self-Healing Web Tests and Enhanced Inflectra.ai Integration

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a leading provider of software testing and quality assurance solutions, today announced the release of Rapise 9.0, introducing breakthrough AI-powered self-healing capabilities fundamentally transforming how organizations maintain and execute web test automation.

Tired of brittle test scripts? Inflectra announces Rapise 9.0, featuring breakthrough AI-powered SmartActions. Our new self-healing technology automatically fixes broken web tests in real-time, eliminating the maintenance burden and letting your QA team focus on what matters most: quality.

Rapise 9.0 introduces SmartActions, a revolutionary self-healing layer combining object descriptions with action intent expressed in natural language. When UI changes cause traditional locators to fail, SmartActions leverages AI-based visual recognition to automatically identify and interact with the correct elements—without manual intervention.

"Web test automation has long been plagued by brittle locators that break with every UI update," said Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra. "SmartActions changes the game by embedding intelligence directly into test actions. Tests now understand what they're looking for and why, enabling them to adapt automatically when applications evolve."

The technology operates through a multi-level recovery process:

Standard object lookup using the existing repository

AI-based recovery using visual and contextual analysis

Deep inspection with intelligent resolution (proceed, wait, skip, or fail)

When SmartActions successfully recovers an object, it generates patch files that can update the object repository, ensuring future test runs benefit from the healing without repeated AI intervention.

Rapise 9.0 extends the power of Inflectra.ai directly into test execution through the new AiTester global object. Test automation engineers can now send text-based and image-augmented queries to Inflectra.ai during playback, enabling:

Advanced visual validation to detect layout shifts, missing elements, and design inconsistencies

Intelligent analysis that combines the precision of automation with human-like observational skills

Real-time AI-powered decision making within automated test flows

Rapise 9.0 also delivers significant platform improvements:

Upgraded to Selenium 4.40 and Appium 8.0.1 for latest browser and mobile compatibility

Node.js 22.22 runtime for improved performance

Enhanced Google Gemini support with gemini-embedding-001 model

Improved alert/prompt/confirm recording via CDP events

JUnit XML report generation from RapiseLauncher

Support for .env files to configure AI server environment variables

Rapise 9.0 is available immediately for new and existing customers. For existing customers, you can download the new version from the secure Customer Area of our website.

For more information, visit https://www.inflectra.com/Rapise or contact Inflectra sales.

About Inflectra

Inflectra is a market-leading developer of software testing and application lifecycle management solutions. The company's products—including SpiraTest, SpiraPlan, SpiraTeam, Rapise, and RemoteLaunch—help organizations worldwide deliver quality software faster. Inflectra.ai, the company's agentic AI platform, brings intelligent automation to every stage of software delivery.

Media Contact:

Inflectra Corporation

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+1 (202) 558-6885

https://www.inflectra.com

SOURCE Inflectra Corporation