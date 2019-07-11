InflectraCon: Inflectra's First Global User Conference Announced

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inflectra, a global provider of software for test management and agile project management, formally announced the launch of InflectraCon, its first global user conference, in Cincinnati, OH on September 10 and 11, 2019.

About InflectraCon

InflectraCon is a multi-track, two-day international conference focusing on software testing, agile methodologies, DevOps, and program management with Inflectra's platform. The program includes over 30 hours of training in sessions covering applied and theoretical usage and management.

InflectraCon Early Bird Pricing Ends July 15th

The opening keynote will outline Inflectra's vision and goals as well as the latest product roadmaps for the next year. They will showcase the product roadmap for the core Spira and Rapise platforms, as well as our companion products (RemoteLaunch, TaraVault, KronoDesk). There will be a presentation of live customer case studies including one from Generali Insurance. Andreas Eckerle from Generali will present on the different ways that Generali has been using SpiraTeam to plan and manage their IT projects. It will include a discussion of the various tools they have integrated with SpiraTeam, the business benefits, and lessons learned

Other track sessions include: Program and Portfolio Management, The Future of ALM - All Silos Are Banned, Software Development Lifecyle Using Spira, Agile Best Practices and Scaling Agile, The Power Of RPA Using Rapise, BI and Custom Reporting, The Future Of Test Automation With AI/ML, and Building A DevOps Toolchain with Inflectra.

Meaningful Interactions

In addition to the formal program, the event offers an opportunity for face-to-face interactions between Inflectra, customers, users, evangelists, industry experts and partners.

Inflectra's Director of Technology, Adam Sandman is enthusiastic about the company's inaugural conference: "...We are excited to bring together users, industry experts, evangelists, customers, and partners to engage on Inflectra's approach to software testing, test automation, agile methodologies, DevOps and project management. A conference is an excellent opportunity to provide intensive programming to get our users get to the next level with the Spira suite. It also allows us to develop deeper connections with our testing community."

The event is being held September 10-11, 2019 at The Manor House near Cincinnati, OH. InflectraCon's early-bird pricing expires July 15.

For information and registration please visit www.inflectracon.com.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation and application lifecycle management space. The company is headquartered in the USA, but has offices in over 10 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software test management and QA, test automation and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in many industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial.

Media Contact:

Jessica Moore

Email: 217786@email4pr.com

Phone: +1 667 223 0676

SOURCE Inflectra

