Info Afternoon at Anaheim Indoor Marketplace to Spread Awareness about Homeschooling in English and Spanish

News provided by

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeschooling's popularity will be on display at a bilingual community event celebrating at-home learning on Thursday, Jan. 25. Stop by to connect with local homeschoolers, learn what it takes to homeschool in California, and hear tips and tricks from homeschool parents.

The homeschool information event will take place 3 to 5 p.m. at the Anaheim Indoor Marketplace and will include an information table. Hosted by Broadway Productions for National School Choice Week, the event will share resources on homeschooling 101, the state application process, curriculum, and meeting other homeschool families. Free food will be provided from a limited menu for the first 50 attendees at Miguelito's restaurant inside the Anaheim Indoor Marketplace.

The Jan. 25  event is timed to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. More than 1,200 homeschooling, microschooling, and online learning communities are celebrating the Week in the United States this year.

Besides the homeschool information afternoon, flagship events in California include a public school choice enrollment night in Oakland and school fairs in Los Angeles and Orange County. All told, Californians will celebrate School Choice Week with more than 2,200 events around the state.

"Parents are the most important voice in their children's education. Let's all get together and support them to learn more about School Choice," said Magda Gomez, Director of Broadway Productions. "Here in California, our Hispanic youth is the second race in entering the juvenile justice system and not graduating from high school. Together, we can change this!"

Broadway Production supports Hispanic parents by combining art and education and providing them with resources, all completely in Spanish in collaboration with local organizations, state institutions, and community leaders.

Anaheim Marketplace is located at 1440 S. Anaheim Blvd.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

New School Fair Celebrating Increased Options to Bring Little Rock Families, Educators Together

New School Fair Celebrating Increased Options to Bring Little Rock Families, Educators Together

With the biggest educational choice expansion in Arkansas history taking place this school year, families and teachers are ready to celebrate this...
Phoenix's Largest School Choice Week Celebration to Feature Balloon Drop, 50+ Learning Vendors

Phoenix's Largest School Choice Week Celebration to Feature Balloon Drop, 50+ Learning Vendors

A free family fun night and school fair will return, bigger than ever, to the Children's Museum of Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 20, bringing several...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.