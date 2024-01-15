Info Afternoon at Anaheim Indoor Marketplace to Spread Awareness about Homeschooling in English and Spanish

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeschooling's popularity will be on display at a bilingual community event celebrating at-home learning on Thursday, Jan. 25. Stop by to connect with local homeschoolers, learn what it takes to homeschool in California, and hear tips and tricks from homeschool parents.

The homeschool information event will take place 3 to 5 p.m. at the Anaheim Indoor Marketplace and will include an information table. Hosted by Broadway Productions for National School Choice Week, the event will share resources on homeschooling 101, the state application process, curriculum, and meeting other homeschool families. Free food will be provided from a limited menu for the first 50 attendees at Miguelito's restaurant inside the Anaheim Indoor Marketplace.

The Jan. 25 event is timed to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. More than 1,200 homeschooling, microschooling, and online learning communities are celebrating the Week in the United States this year.

Besides the homeschool information afternoon, flagship events in California include a public school choice enrollment night in Oakland and school fairs in Los Angeles and Orange County. All told, Californians will celebrate School Choice Week with more than 2,200 events around the state.

"Parents are the most important voice in their children's education. Let's all get together and support them to learn more about School Choice," said Magda Gomez, Director of Broadway Productions. "Here in California, our Hispanic youth is the second race in entering the juvenile justice system and not graduating from high school. Together, we can change this!"

Broadway Production supports Hispanic parents by combining art and education and providing them with resources, all completely in Spanish in collaboration with local organizations, state institutions, and community leaders.

Anaheim Marketplace is located at 1440 S. Anaheim Blvd.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

