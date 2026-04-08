Info-Tech Awards 2026 Open for Nominations to Honor IT Leadership, Innovation, and Business Impact

Info-Tech Research Group has opened nominations for the Info-Tech Awards 2026, its annual program recognizing IT leaders and organizations that deliver measurable impact through strong execution and alignment with business priorities. Spanning five unique categories, the awards emphasize how IT is driving business performance across organizations, with winners to be announced in September.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has officially opened nominations for the Info-Tech Awards 2026, its annual program recognizing IT leaders and organizations demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation, and alignment with business objectives. The awards highlight how IT is advancing from a support function into a measurable driver of organizational success.

Info-Tech Research Group has opened nominations for the Info-Tech Awards 2026, its annual program recognizing IT leaders and organizations that deliver measurable impact through strong execution and alignment with business priorities. Spanning five unique categories, the awards emphasize how IT is driving business performance across organizations, with winners to be announced in September. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The Info-Tech Awards program recognizes both individual leaders and organizations that deliver meaningful outcomes through disciplined execution and strategic alignment. Nominations are now open across five award categories and will be accepted until June 30, 2026, with winners announced in September 2026.

"The expectations placed on IT have shifted from delivery to measurable impact, raising the bar for what strong leadership looks like," says Geraldine Mongay Vignau, Vice President of Customer Marketing at Info-Tech Research Group. "The Info-Tech Awards celebrate the leaders and organizations driving that shift, as they set the standard for how IT delivers value, strengthens alignment, and contributes to business performance across industries."

Info-Tech Awards 2026 Categories and Evaluation Criteria

The Info-Tech Awards recognize both individual technology leaders and organizations that are delivering measurable impact through strong execution, operational improvement, and alignment with business priorities. The firm's 2026 program includes the following categories:

IT Impact Award – Recognizes Info-Tech members who achieve top stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with strategic goals, based on results from the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic. The survey-based program captures business stakeholder feedback on IT performance, priorities, and overall impact to inform more effective IT strategies.





Recognizes Info-Tech members who achieve top stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with strategic goals, based on results from the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic. The survey-based program captures business stakeholder feedback on IT performance, priorities, and overall impact to inform more effective IT strategies. IT Excellence Award – Honors leaders who take measurable steps to improve IT processes and operational performance using Info-Tech's IT Management & Governance Program, which evaluates strengths and gaps across 50 core IT capabilities to guide targeted improvement efforts.



Honors leaders who take measurable steps to improve IT processes and operational performance using Info-Tech's IT Management & Governance Program, which evaluates strengths and gaps across 50 core IT capabilities to guide targeted improvement efforts. IT Transformation Award – Highlights organizations that implement strategic initiatives to strengthen alignment between IT and business objectives, supported by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, a structured 12-step framework for systematically improving and transforming IT performance.





– Highlights organizations that implement strategic initiatives to strengthen alignment between IT and business objectives, supported by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, a structured 12-step framework for systematically improving and transforming IT performance. Women Leading IT Award – Celebrates women in IT who demonstrate innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organizations and across the broader industry, helping to shape the next generation of leaders. Public nominations are welcome for this category.





– Celebrates women in IT who demonstrate innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organizations and across the broader industry, helping to shape the next generation of leaders. Public nominations are welcome for this category. Innovator of the Year Award – Recognizes organizations that deliver impactful, technology-driven initiatives to solve business challenges, improve efficiency, and set new standards for innovation. Applications are open to all organizations worldwide.

Key Dates and Application Process

Nomination Deadline: Nominations for all categories will close on June 30, 2026.

Nominations for all categories will close on June 30, 2026. Selection Process: Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required .

Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required Announcement & Recognition: Awards will be publicly announced in September 2026, with winners receiving a trophy and certificate to recognize their achievements.

For full eligibility criteria and submission details, as well as detailed information about each of the awards, please visit the Info-Tech Awards 2026.

To stay up to date with all further announcements, please follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and stay up to date on the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group