Info-Tech LIVE 2024: Featured Experts Announced to Unveil Key 2025 AI, Next-Gen IT, and Tech Trends at September Event in Las Vegas

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 promises actionable insights and transformative strategies for IT leaders and professionals. The first round of featured experts for the September conference in Las Vegas has been revealed, setting the stage for a groundbreaking event focused on the future of technology and next-gen IT operating models.

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the next round of keynote speakers for the upcoming Info-Tech LIVE 2024 conference. Scheduled from September 17 to 19, 2024, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, this premier event will gather global IT executives and professionals to engage with thought leaders, participate in interactive sessions, and gain actionable insights to drive their organizations' technological advancements and innovation. This new lineup of featured experts will complement the previously announced keynote speakers, Dr. Timnit Gebru and Meredith Whittaker.

"Info-Tech's subject matter experts are at the forefront of innovation and future trends. At Info-Tech LIVE 2024, our world-class research team will provide attendees with invaluable insights into Exponential IT, putting into motion the strategies needed to navigate the evolving technological landscape," says Gord Harrison, chief research officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "The expertise shared by our first round of speakers will empower attendees to anticipate 2025 trends, define robust data strategies, and understand the next generation of AI and technology operating models, ensuring they are well-prepared for the future."

The latest featured experts announced for Info-Tech LIVE 2024 include:

Brittany Lutes, MSc., Research Director, CIO Practice

Brittany Lutes is a Research Director in the CIO Practice at Info-Tech Research Group. She works alongside IT executives and functional IT leaders to create visual representations of how their IT organizations will achieve their strategic goals with an IT Operating Model and Organizational Structure. Her insights have appeared in various industry outlets, including CIO, InformationWeek, and Technology Magazine.

Gordon MacMaster, Vice President, Data and Analytics Consulting Practice

A seasoned data strategist, Gordon MacMaster is the VP of the Data & Analytics Consulting Practice at Info-Tech Research Group. MacMaster has dedicated his career to helping organizations use data effectively, staying at the forefront of every data revolution. From the early days of reporting, business intelligence, and big data to the latest advancements in operational research, predictive analytics, data science, and artificial intelligence, he has embraced new opportunities, overcome unforeseen challenges, and developed novel solutions.

Rob Meikle, Executive Counselor

Rob Meikle is an Executive Consultant, Keynote Speaker, and Board Advisor to several emerging technology organizations. Meikle is the former CIO for the City of Toronto and the City of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, where he created high-performance teams to deliver innovative and transformational solutions. His leadership experience spans the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. He is actively involved in his local community, fostering sustainable inter-generational social impact.

Dr. Justin St-Maurice, Principal Research Director, Technology Services

Dr. Justin St-Maurice is a Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. He specializes in helping Technology Service Providers modernize service delivery models by using business reference architectures, industry insights, and systems thinking. He also supports cloud engineering teams as a technical counselor, utilizing his professional certifications in solution architecture, development, and data analytics to build and manage modern systems.

Bill Wong, AI Research Fellow

Bill Wong is an AI Research Fellow at Info-Tech Research Group, where he leads research focused on generative AI, AI strategy, responsible AI, and AI regulations and legislation. He has led and guided hundreds of strategic AI initiatives worldwide, collaborating with C-level executives, data scientists, and data engineers. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Wong was the AI and Data Analytics Practice Leader at Dell Technologies for five years. He also held consulting, development, product management, and executive roles at Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM.

