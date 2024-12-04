Info-Tech Research Group Identifies the Top Workforce Management Solutions for Productivity, Compliance, and Workplace Optimization in 2024 Data Quadrant

The recently published Workforce Management (WFM) Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group names UKG Pro, Dayforce, and WorkForce Suite as the top WFM solutions of the year for workplace optimization. The report's insights are based on user feedback from the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its annual Workforce Management (WFM) Data Quadrant Report, which highlights the top providers of the year. Based on data from SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights into the software provider landscape, the newly published report identifies five WFM providers as Gold Medalists in the category for 2024.

The recently published Workforce Management (WFM) Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group names UKG Pro, Dayforce, and WorkForce Suite as the top WFM solutions of the year for workplace optimization. The report’s insights are based on user feedback from the firm’s SoftwareReviews platform. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

WFM software helps organizations manage and optimize the productivity of their employees. The tools can forecast labor requirements, manage staff scheduling, track time and attendance, and more.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likeliness to recommend, features scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 659 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top WFM software providers for the 2024 WFM Data Quadrant Report. The insights are published to support organizations that are considering options to streamline Workplace productivity strategies.

The 2024 Workforce Management - Enterprise Gold Medalists are as follows:

UKG Pro, 8.4 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

Dayforce, 8.3, CS, ranked high for breadth of features.

WorkForce Suite, 7.7 CS, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Best Workforce Management Providers 2024

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group