SoftwareReviews Publishes New Data Quadrant Report, Revealing the Leading Cloud Management Platforms Boosting Business Agility and Efficiency in 2024

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2024 Cloud Management Data Quadrant Report. The report names four cloud management software providers as Gold Medalists for the year.

Adopting cloud management offers organizations significant benefits, including enhanced operational efficiency, scalability, and flexibility, which enable optimized resource use and cost savings. The software also improves disaster recovery capabilities and security measures, crucial for maintaining regulatory compliance.

The absence of cloud management can lead to challenges such as resource mismanagement, unnecessary expenses or performance issues, and difficulties in scaling operations to meet demand spikes, potentially resulting in lost revenue and customer dissatisfaction. Moreover, without the sophisticated security and compliance management tools provided by cloud platforms, organizations are at a higher risk of data breaches and regulatory penalties, hindering their growth and competitive edge in the digital landscape.

"Cloud management is no longer just an IT operational tool," says Nabeel Sherrif, principal advisory director, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "It's the linchpin of business agility and innovation. In an era where technology evolves at breakneck speed, the ability to manage and deploy resources effectively in the cloud, and the ability to leverage the cloud ecosystem of advanced tools and services are what separate market leaders from followers."

For organizations seeking the cloud management software option that is best aligned with their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for 2024. This recognition is based on a combination of authentic feedback from 400 end users and SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant assessment.

The 2024 Cloud Management Gold Medalists are as follows:

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

