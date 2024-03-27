SoftwareReviews Announces the Top Four Security Orchestration Tools That Are Elevating Cybersecurity Resilience in 2024

SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant Report highlights the top-rated Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) process management software solutions in the current market that are successfully harnessing technological trends for users.

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2024 Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) Data Quadrant Report. SOAR is an essential solution that leverages AI and machine learning for improved threat detection. The software allows organizations to efficiently analyze data from various sources, automate security operations, and respond quickly to incidents, The report names four providers as Gold medalists for the year across the marketplace for SOAR software.

"Cyberattacks today use automation. You can't defend against automation with manual processes on defense. Adopting SOAR is crucial for businesses to enhance cybersecurity resilience, leveraging AI for improved threat detection and rapid incident response," says, Fred Chagnon, principal research director, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "Neglecting SOAR exposes organizations to increased vulnerabilities, including breaches and reputational damage, highlighting its importance in contemporary cybersecurity strategies. Embracing SOAR is not just a technological upgrade but a strategic necessity for comprehensive cybersecurity resilience."

For organizations seeking the SOAR software option that is best aligned with their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on a combination of authentic feedback from 195 end users and SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant assessment.

The 2024 Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response Gold Medalists are as follows:

Swimlane, 8.6 CX, ranked high for integration capabilities.

Tines, 8.2 CX, ranked high for customer support.

Cortex XSOAR, 8.2 CX, ranked high for ease of administration.

Splunk SOAR, 8.1 CX, ranked high for capable of use case development.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

