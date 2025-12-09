InFocus Eyecare Expands Georgia Network with Partnership at Family Eyecare of Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InFocus Eyecare, a growing network of more than 30 full-scope optometry practices, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Family Eyecare of Roswell, led by Dr. Maurice Zadeh. This addition marks InFocus Eyecare's fourth location in Georgia and strengthens its presence in the greater Atlanta region.

For more than 30 years, Family Eyecare of Roswell has been a trusted provider of comprehensive vision care, known for its patient-first approach, advanced technology, and longstanding commitment to the Roswell community. Patients will continue to see Dr. Zadeh and his dedicated team, now supported by InFocus Eyecare's expanded resources and clinical network.

This partnership builds on InFocus Eyecare's growing footprint across Georgia, joining existing locations in Vickery Village and Marietta as the organization continues to invest in doctor-led, patient-focused eyecare.

