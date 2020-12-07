INFODAS and OPSWAT partnership combines SECRET accredited cross domain solutions with malware protection for mission critical domains

Public sector organizations that handle classified information and want to take advantage of digitization have to solve three issues. First, they need to control which data is leaving sensitive domains. Second, they need to make sure sensitive and non-sensitive domains are separated at all times. Third, they need to be sure that incoming data from other networks or portable media does not include dangerous payloads such as ransomware or zero-day attacks. Critical infrastructure operators face similar issues when connecting operating technology (OT) with information technology (IT).

By combining INFODAS's unidirectional SDoT Diode or the bi-directional SDoT Security Gateway with OPSWAT's MetaDefender Kiosk and Vault all of the above issues are addressed. SDoT cross domain solutions control data flow at all layers and constantly maintain logical domain separation. They protect what is inside a system similar to a border control point. MetaDefender and Kiosk check any data brought in from the outside through an intense scanning and sanitization process of all data components of by 35+ anti-malware engines. MetaDefender can also be combined with INFODAS' PATCH.works solution for automatic patch management of formerly air-gapped systems. Moreover, MetaDefender Vault is a secure file storage and retrieval solution that protects critical data and keeps threats at bay. It limits access within an organization and provides important tracking and auditing information.

All elements of the Secure Domain Transition (SDoT) product family have met the German Federal Office of Information Security's (BSI) strict requirements for hardware and software security at the German SECRET and below level. NATO and EU SECRET approvals were granted as well after in-depth, multi-year evaluations. This makes it easy to get a solution architecture with MetaDefender accredited in military, homeland security and intelligence scenarios and provides military-grade protection level peace of mind for critical infrastructure information security professionals.

Thorsten Ecke, Managing Director INFODAS is excited about this partnership and combination of German and US technology. "OPSWAT's and INFODAS' product range are highly complementary and solve real-world information security issues". Dr. Alexander Schellong, VP International Business adds "Over the past three years we have had several clients that asked for this partnership. I am happy that we have passed all tests successfully and look forward to working with OPSWAT in Germany and internationally".

Tom Mullen, Senior Vice President of Business Development at OPSWAT is also excited "As a cybersecurity vendor focused on protecting the public sector and critical infrastructure we are often asked by customers how they should secure and control the transport of data analyzed by MetaDefender across security domains. We're pleased to recommend SDoT products from INFODAS as providing effective, certified solutions for both fundamental requirements. The integration of OPSWAT MetaDefender and SDoT CDS from INFODAS offers a seamless solution to control and secure data crossing domains while ensuring data to be transported does not include dangerous payloads."

Both products are available immediately.

About INFODAS

INFODAS is an independent, family owned business founded in 1974 in Germany. The company develops innovative cross domain solutions based on security-by-design principles and provides Cybersecurity and IT consulting to government, defense and commercial clients. INFODAS SDoT product family cross domain solutions (SDoT Security Gateway, SDoT Software Data Diode, SDoT Labelling Service, PATCH.works) are approved up to German, EU and NATO SECRET and are listed in the NATO information assurance catalogue. For the past 10 years SDoT products have been used in the toughest and mission critical environments around the world. They are designed and manufactured in Germany following the security-by-design principle and supply chain transparency.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT protects critical infrastructure. We assume that any file or device entering, traversing, or leaving an enterprise could be a risk. To do this, we provide cyberthreat platforms that not only detect threats, they prevent them. Our platforms deliver a truly secure process for transferring files and devices to and from critical networks. OPSWAT provides this process to over 1,500 customers worldwide.

