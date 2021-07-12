Infor Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Designation

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency designation. This designation recognizes that Infor is validated for technical proficiency and customer success to help travel and hospitality organizations build a resilient business and accelerate innovation.

The AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency was launched in December 2020 at a crucial time for the industry as it looked to innovate to address changing demands in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. AWS Travel and Hospitality Partners provide technology products and services to accelerate the industry's modernization and innovation journey from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. These include a 360-degree view of the customer and operational data, digital customer engagement, connected experiences with smart assets, and modernized core travel and hospitality applications.

Achieving the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency differentiates Infor as a part of the AWS Partner Network (APN) with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, Smart Assets, Core Travel and Hospitality Applications, and Consulting Services provides tools to build a resilient business and accelerate innovation.

"Infor is honored to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency designation," said Jason Floyd, Infor Hospitality general manager. "At Infor, we work to constantly innovate within our own product suite as needs change and evolve for our customers across the globe. As an AWS Partner, we are uniquely positioned to help leading organizations achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is allowing scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Infor Hospitality solutions are used by thousands of global hotel resort brands, restaurants, food services, travel, and entertainment establishments. This includes fully cloud-ready solutions: property management systems (PMS), advance hospitality revenue management systems (RMS), sales and catering systems (SCS), table reservation systems (TRS), point of sale systems (POS), and a full range of scalable enterprise applications including financials, performance management, workforce management, human capital management, and advanced enterprise analytics across the industry to help optimize operations, deliver a superior guest experience, and meet the challenges of a constantly evolving hospitality space. Specifically, Infor Hospitality solutions work to deliver great guest experiences, mobile-friendly applications, maximum revenues, and data-driven technology platforms.

