Infor Announces Global Transportation Management Software Now Supports Parcel Shipping with QAD Precision

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced a partnership with QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade management and transportation execution software, to deliver multi-carrier parcel execution capabilities within the Infor Nexus global Network Transportation Management solution. Infor Nexus is the world's largest single-instance, multi-enterprise supply chain cloud network business platform.

Infor Nexus, rebranded earlier this year from GT Nexus, combines the power of the world-leading supply chain management network, with IoT and Infor Coleman AI to advance global enterprises on their path toward more intelligent, more autonomous supply chains. The Infor Nexus Network Transportation Management solution offers multi-modal, multi-leg and multi-enterprise global logistics orchestration — beyond the capability of conventional TMS (transportation management system) software — to improve operational performance, supply chain visibility and total freight spend control. The addition of parcel shipping capability, through the partnership with QAD Precision, further extends the comprehensive multi-mode rating, planning, optimization and execution across ocean, air and truck modes already available with Infor Nexus.

Steve Gardner, president of QAD Precision, said, "QAD Precision and Infor Nexus both believe in the power of digital transformation to help our customers manage critical business processes. This partnership offers Infor Nexus customers a seamless integration from their global transportation management system to QAD Precision's global multi-carrier network for parcel shipping and tracking."

"Parcel volumes continue to grow, and multi-carrier parcel shipping and tracking has become mission-critical for many global enterprises," Gardner added. "We look forward to working with Infor Nexus and believe this partnership is a great fit for both companies to meet the challenges of Infor's global enterprise customers."

Rod Johnson, EVP and GM, Americas, at Infor, said "Infor Nexus continues to enable significant performance improvement through digital transformation in the most complex supply chain operations at leading enterprises around the world. For companies in pursuit of a next-generation supply chain network that is real time, intelligent and self-orchestrating, the global logistics capabilities of our Network Transportation Management solution contribute to power better freight spend control, optimized carrier service levels, and the multi-party synchronization necessary to fulfill on customer promise. This new partnership expands our multi-modal coverage to include the fast-growing parcel shipping segment."

According to QAD Precision market analysis, global compliant parcel shipping is growing significantly worldwide. Global package shipping grew by an average of 5.8 percent between 2012 and 2016, and it spiked 17.3 percent in 2017. Cost management with secure and compliant delivery is increasingly vital to supply chains with significant parcel shipping components.

The Infor Nexus Network Transportation Management solution will be on display and available for demonstration at Inforum 2019, the annual Infor user conference being held Sept. 23-26 in New Orleans. For more information, please visit https://www.infor.com/products/infor-nexus.

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB), provides industry-leading global trade management, transportation execution and multi-carrier shipping software solutions from a single, integrated platform. Preeminent industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision's global support centers to leverage thousands of carriers and manage millions of shipping transactions every day. Its open architecture easily integrates with enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems and legacy solutions. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to minimize shipping costs, optimize first-mile and last-mile deliveries, automate free trade agreement compliance, avoid customs delays and mitigate the risks associated with dynamic trading environments to maximize their competitive advantage. QAD Precision's customers span multiple industries, including banking and finance, life sciences, high technology, retail, industrial, automotive, higher education and public sector, as well as logistics providers. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

