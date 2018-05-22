Infor Announces New Financial APIs in its Infor OS Platform

Open APIs can be used to help enterprises undertake digital transformation across their operations, because they act as the "glue" that can help bind together connected experiences, make more secure cloud-hybrid connectivity possible and provide additional stimulus to an active developer community. Well-designed open APIs can provide the flexibility to be more agile, to help adapt to the changing needs of the business, without breaking existing experiences.

The applicable APIs are available as part of the Infor ION API Gateway. This API gateway is designed to provide a single point of administration, monitoring, orchestration and authorization to Infor APIs, as well as applicable partner and third-party APIs.

The gateway can act as a key hub of the digital enterprise, providing access internally and externally to applicable web, mobile or server-based applications. Infor ION is the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) built into Infor OS. The APIs available for Infor CloudSuite Financials & Supply Management span from Global Ledger and Procurement to Inventory and Invoicing.

"The power of exposing such a breadth of functionality from your finance and supply chain applications as APIs cannot be underestimated," said Keith Knuth, Product Director for Infor ION. "Essentially, the entire Infor CloudSuite can function as an API. We have entered an era where programmatic interfaces are as heavily used, if not more heavily utilized, than human interfaces. This kind of offering can help enable that new era to become a reality for enterprises."

The Infor ION API Gateway aims not only to provide market-leading capabilities within finance and supply management, but also to serve as part of an end-to-end ecosystem of Infor and non-Infor solutions for the enterprise. The gateway is designed to be the key to driving the entire ecosystem.

Infor CloudSuite Financials & Supply Management is the hub of all of Infor's Services Industries CloudSuites – including CloudSuite Corporate, CloudSuite Healthcare, CloudSuite Retail and CloudSuite Public Sector.

