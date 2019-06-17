Infor Announces New Solution for Hoteliers to Simplify Pricing

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced the launch of Infor Hospitality Price Optimizer (HPO), to be generally available this summer. Infor HPO is a comprehensive, built-for-the-cloud solution that delivers pricing decisions for hoteliers. The application considers the pricing process from the guest's point of view, including what sources a guest looks at, and compares, to make a booking. Infor HPO will help hoteliers make better decisions more quickly, confidently price rooms left to sell, and increase bottom-line profits.

"The Infor team identified a gap in the marketplace for a data-driven pricing tool of this caliber, so we leveraged our extensive knowledge in revenue management and hospitality to create Infor HPO," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "We sought to make pricing optimization intuitive and accessible for hotels of all sizes, to help them increase profits in such a price-competitive industry."

Hoteliers have a lot of challenges in their day-to-day jobs, and these teams face fluctuating variables that often create uncertainty in pricing decisions. Infor HPO will alleviate that uncertainty with data-informed answers to vital questions such as: What price I should sell my hotel rooms at today? Should I follow my competitors' pricing? Is there a price war going on? How do I shift bookings from OTAs to internal? What is the correlation between the change in my bookings and competitor prices?

Infor HPO can provide a strategic price and distribution channel on which to publish this price, factoring into account distribution costs for the channels, which will help to boost revenues and profits. Infor HPO also provides simulators to predict the impact that a change of price on a given day will have on demand and expected revenues. The solution uses competitor rates in a smart way to determine whether a hotel is a follower or a leader in the market and, based on that assessment, uses competitor prices in its final price recommendation. Additionally, Infor HPO will define which hotels should be considered competitors from the consumer perspective. Finally, Infor HPO is helping hoteliers be more agile through real-time updates that reveal movements in the market and then update external systems with the adjusted strategic price.

Through extensive research by Infor's in-house design agency, Hook & Loop, to ensure a best-in-class user experience, the application was built with the user in mind. Its mobile-first design adapts to the marketplace's current way of working and the imperative to access information from anywhere at any time. Leveraging Infor's Coleman artificial intelligence platform for infused text and voice interaction, and Infor Ming.le social business capabilities, will add an additional layer of ease of use, and Infor HPO's dynamic desktop user experience will allow users to customize what information they want to see and when they want to see it.

The launch of this new product, built on the backbone of Infor OS, further strengthens Infor's global platform of cloud solutions for the hospitality industry. Infor HPO's seamless integration with the flagship Infor HMS hospitality property management system, immediately extends the value of Infor customers' current technology investments.

For more information please visit: https://www.infor.com/industries/hospitality https://www.infor.com/blog/hotel-pricing-solutions-how-infor-hpo-makes-a-positive-difference-to-the-bottom-line.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

18 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

18 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

19 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

17 of the top 20 industrial distributors

15 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

8 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

