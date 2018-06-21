Targeted to double the licence revenue of this region over the next three years, Niesler will be responsible for the evolution of the customer-centric, industry specific go-to-market strategy at Infor. This will retain and build upon the manufacturing and distribution client base but also leverage Infor innovation to provide a compelling, disruptive offering to capital-intensive industries such as energy and utilities.

Furthermore, Niesler will oversee the continued expansion of the Infor footprint outside of ERP by increasing the cross sales of Infor Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Infor CloudSuite Financials, and Birst business intelligence (BI) applications.

Infor is currently ahead of all major competitors when it comes to the migration of on-premise customers to cloud technology, and Niesler has also been tasked with extending that lead.

"We are now at a tipping point in the Western region," said Simon Niesler, vice president and general manager, UKI and Benelux, Infor. "The case for mission critical cloud has been proven and there is a refreshed appetite for new, flexible and agile technology and services. Quite frankly, customers are tired of being held to ransom by technology vendors looking to lock them into fixed processes and deals. As a result businesses are taking control of their own digital transformation. We recognize this and will be investing heavily into the Western European market to capitalize on this opportunity."

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Richard Moore

Infor

+44 7976111243

richard.moore@infor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infor-appoints-simon-niesler-to-lead-western-region-300670059.html

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

