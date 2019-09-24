Infor Connected Analytics will Identify Improvement Opportunities Across Clinical and Business Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced Infor Connected Analytics, which will provide healthcare organizations with the holistic information they need to improve operational efficiency across business functions and clinical service lines.

Powered by the Birst analytics platform, the solution gives health system executive leaders and other decision makers a consolidated view of key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics from across multiple Infor CloudSuite Healthcare applications.

Infor Connected Analytics creates application-specific analytics spaces to deliver healthcare industry-focused analytics, which cross domains and capture value-based metrics. This will enable health systems to maximize efficiency and margins, while identifying and minimizing cost and risk. In addition to connecting data from multiple Infor CloudSuite Healthcare applications, Infor Connected Analytics will leverage Infor's industry-leading Cloverleaf technologies to fuse clinical and business performance into actionable KPIs, insightful dashboards and predictive analytics.

"Today's healthcare industry requires organizations to collect, consolidate, model and analyze vast amounts of data, from multiple applications and sources, to maintain a competitive edge," said Mark Weber, senior vice president of healthcare software development at Infor. "C-level executives in healthcare provider organizations need a consolidated view of their enterprises, across clinical operations and financial management, to get the insights necessary for timely, strategic decisions."

With Infor Connected Analytics, healthcare decision-makers will get timely, accurate insights to answer the following types of questions:

What is the breakdown of revenue and cost by service line?

Who are my top-performing physicians by service line?

What are my top-performing facilities across each service-line category?

What is my organization's cost of labor per patient-day?

How does each service line contribute to margin?

How are my margins across payers?

What is the true cost of each episode of care?

What are my costs to manage health for a patient population?

What is the best way to rationalize services across locations?

Infor Connected Analytics provides the key insights to help healthcare organizations achieve their business objectives by enabling them to make strategic business decisions, based on both clinical quality and financial performance. The solution will also provide the foundation to support decision makers to strategically plan for resource commitments, based on key service-line metrics, and to better understand their organization's market position against performance benchmarks.

The solution is offered in limited availability (LA) now, and it is expected to be generally available (GA) in January 2020. The first release of Infor Connected Analytics is focused on integrating healthcare information from Infor CloudSuite Financials & Supply Management and Human Capital Management. Future releases are expected to leverage other components of Infor CloudSuite Healthcare, such as Workforce Management Healthcare, Enterprise Asset Management, and Staffing Optimizer Healthcare.

The Birst cloud BI and analytics platform helps organizations understand and optimize processes in less time than traditional solutions. Built with patented automation and machine learning technologies, Birst connects teams and applications across the organization via a trusted network of analytics, delivering insights that help organizations make smarter decisions. This unique approach has helped organizations transform the way they operate, often in 90 days or less.

