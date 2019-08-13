Infor Continues to Enrich Customer Experience with Infor Concierge Portal

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced significant updates to Infor Concierge, a powerful, self-service solution for customers designed to provide holistic access to relevant Infor resources. Developed in partnership with the Infor Customer Experience Board — a global board of customers representing multiple products who work closely with Infor to deliver customer experience improvements — the latest version of Infor Concierge incorporates direct feedback and comprehensive research to help ensure this iteration has the voice of the customer infused throughout.

"Infor Concierge was released as I came into the day-to-day Infor experience," said Kerry Davis, vice president, North American Applications, Herman Miller. "I love the ability to find things in one place, see incidents, documentation, contacts and enhancements in one portal. This fits my need. It made my learning simpler!"

The new release of Infor Concierge is more intuitive than ever with a beautiful, redesigned user interface and enhanced capabilities that include full mobile access, a personalized news feed structured to push relevant information directly to customers, access to Infor Services project details, a single sign-on to the Infor Campus training site that houses online or instructor-led courses and detailed course catalogs, and self-help guides designed to help customers navigate the system more easily.

"Infor Concierge is a great landing page that provides a one-stop shop for all applicable Infor-related information, such as my key contacts, incident and knowledge management as well as current product list, renewal dates and upcoming event information. It makes life so much easier dealing with the company at the 101 level," said Marianne Di Giallonardo, director, Corporate Services, Maroondah City Council.

Streamlining access to multiple Infor systems, Infor Concierge serves as the primary gateway to the Infor Support Portal and offers an at-a-glance graph of open support incidents, with access to status details and an ability to search for relevant Knowledgebase articles. The app also includes product roadmap information, so users can have prompt access to the direction of applicable Infor solutions, quick views and voting on product enhancements and product-specific education classes and recommended webinars.

"In our busy lives today, there are so many websites and passwords to remember but not with Infor Concierge. It doesn't matter if I'm wanting to connect with my community, create an enhancement for my product, open a ticket with support, or reach out to my product manager, Infor Concierge is my one place to go, bringing everything together in one location, which has really streamlined things when having to manage so many other areas related to my job and life," said Don Fodor, director of IT, Exhibit Concepts Inc.

"At Infor, streamlining customer experiences is a top priority for us, which is directly reflected in this iteration of Infor Concierge. Infor Concierge is designed to give customers the tools to find relevant information about their Infor services and solutions, which can help eliminate unnecessary calls and emails and which can help them solve business problems faster," said Susan Beal, chief customer officer, Infor. "As our customers' enterprise software partner, we want to ensure that every touch point our customers have with us is valuable. We're thrilled to deliver the new Infor Concierge."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

