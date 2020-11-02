Infor Develops Contactless Ordering Solution for Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced Infor OrderNow, a new contactless ordering solution to help the hospitality industry better navigate the operational challenges that the current pandemic presents, while supporting the dining revenue stream in the future. An extension of Infor POS, Infor's powerful cloud-based point-of-sale solution, Infor OrderNow is a new solution released as an adaptation to changes in customer purchase behavior that also provides organizations with a tool to address declining revenue challenges. The hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants, campus cafeterias, etc., stand to benefit from greater customer satisfaction, increased order accuracy and higher average check totals.

"As apprehensiveness about dining out continues to linger, it's more important than ever to provide the hospitality industry with tools to help regain revenue during a culturally changing landscape while adhering to changing virus prevention guidelines," said Rick Kuhlmann, Infor director of product development. "In response to this and the needs of our customers, Infor developed this contactless ordering mobile web application that will provide a frictionless and contactless user experience to give guests the peace of mind of ordering directly from their phone."

Infor OrderNow is a responsive web application that is easy to deploy in a wide variety of hospitality industry segments. For on-premises restaurants and food services, it supports BYOD mobile kiosk functionality, providing an alternative to counter-based ordering. In hotels and resorts, it supports full-service restaurant and room service ordering. Infor OrderNow is easily embeddable in a customer's own web environment, and because an app download is not required, it is quickly and easily adopted by guests for immediate uptake.

Part of the Infor Hospitality suite, Infor POS helps operators in hotels, food services, restaurant chains, and other hospitality locations control incoming data from multiple revenue centers. Transactions are securely integrated to leading payment platforms, meal plan solutions, and loyalty applications, making for an easy-to-use, operationally versatile solution. With Infor POS, organizations can manage all restaurants from one central point, and replicate parameters such as menu items, prices, and touch-screen configurations, without having to input the criteria separately for each outlet. The centralized management structure allows users to analyze performance at a group or property level in real-time, allowing for greater efficiency and more informed decision making.

"We've seen this over and over again on the news, and online, but offering contactless solutions to guests and employees is key. Being able to provide the same level of service through different means or outlets is what is setting organizations apart from their competitors right now, and allowing them remain resilient in a changing market," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "During this pandemic Infor is not sitting stagnant like many of our competitors. We are innovating within our solution suites, and creating new products based on customer needs and feedback, to keep our customers running, and give them tools that will help them better manage the needs of right now, but be able to adapt and scale for their needs in the coming months."

