Infor Expands Cloud-Based Construction Solution to Support Industry's Push into Property Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the launch of Infor Construction and Property Management, a cloud-based solution that lets construction businesses, serving the healthcare and public sector industries, digitize their entire operations and expand into property management roles. Infor Construction and Property Management offers embedded business intelligence and analytics, simplified navigation, and enhanced security and SaaS capabilities to help businesses manage the entire building process, from scaffolding to lease management.

"Construction companies are expanding beyond their traditional role as a builder to now include property management," said Bill Vellante, Infor vice president and general manager. "With Infor Construction and Property Management, you have a single platform that takes you from scaffolds to tenants. With a sophisticated user interface and modern digital architecture, users now have insights across the full development and management phases."

Infor Construction and Property Management is tailored for construction businesses serving customers across the healthcare industry and public sector. For healthcare-focused businesses, the solution can help reduce the cost of hospital and commercial office building build outs, as well as property management of leases and tenants, which in turn boosts operational efficiency. Public sector-focused construction businesses can leverage the solution to solve critical leasing needs, such as sourcing and managing tenants for airport and transit centers, school and educational buildings, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) properties, and higher education and university management housing.

The robust, cloud-based solution offers construction businesses enhanced financial management with on-demand centralized data, role- and user-based secure access, simultaneous cash- and accrual-based accounting, and real-time insight into operational accounts receivable. Improved features include job cost accounting, purchase order management and service request modules, and an interactive map that acts as a visual guide to filter by region, state or project. The solution supports multi-family, commercial property, and construction management and financials, and specializes in HUD, university housing, apartment, and retail lease spaces.

Infor's cloud-based property management and construction applications are designed to deliver industry-specific capabilities without the need for extensive customizations. Its cloud-based architecture means businesses benefit from automatic software upgrades that continuously improve functionality, and users can access data and meet complex reporting requirements while working seamlessly from any device.

"Construction companies are calling for new, collaborative ways of working that break down silos across different business units and let them expand into complex property management roles," Vellante said. "We are delighted to unveil Infor Construction and Property Management as a single platform that bridges this gap and leverages cloud technology to unlock data-driven insights and opportunities for construction businesses to refine and diversify their operations."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,000 employees and over 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

18 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

18 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

19 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

17 of the top 20 industrial distributors

15 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

8 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

