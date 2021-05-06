Infor Helps Penn Highlands Healthcare Create Clinically Connected Healthcare Operations Platform in the Cloud

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Penn Highlands Healthcare (PHH), a six-hospital integrated health system in northwestern Pennsylvania, has selected Infor CloudSuite Healthcare and Infor Cloverleaf Cloud to move forward its future vision. Working alongside key Infor implementation partner Bails, the move to a more modern cloud architecture solution will provide PHH with a clinically-connected healthcare operations platform on which to build its patient-centered network.

"Our organization has grown and evolved throughout the years, both through a healthy pipeline of acquisitions and organically, and we needed to find a partner that could help us seamlessly consolidate disparate systems into one single source of truth. Infor's proven cloud-based model will be able to support our ROI goals, provide an ease of future upgrades, and keep us comprehensively current with technology," said Heather Schneider, Penn Highlands Healthcare CFO. "Infor and its healthcare-specific solutions were the right choice for us. Now, we'll be able to standardize and optimize across our health system to achieve our strategic business goals and vision of providing premier care to the communities we serve."

New to the Infor family, PHH knew that Infor was the right partner to help the organization navigate this transition and get it up and running quickly on highly connected, scalable, and modern tools for analytics, cost accounting, supply chain management and human capital management. PHH will be able to consolidate information across its network and deliver financial data to decision makers that will improve budget management, cost reduction strategies and forecast accuracy. In addition, they will be able to reduce the total number of reports, interfaces, conversions, and enhancement components, which will allow their teams to be more productive and more strategic.

Infor Cloverleaf Cloud will deliver clinical integration technologies that create a foundation to manage, coordinate, and share data across the care continuum to improve quality and care outcomes. Teams at PHH have access to secure messaging, monitoring, archiving, resiliency, and cost-efficient interoperability via industry standard protocols and web services, regardless of the source system, message format, or transmission protocol. In addition, PHH will incorporate Infor HR applications designed specifically for the healthcare industry. This includes integrated and robust workforce and talent management capabilities such as enabling anywhere access via any mobile device and enabling PHH to create an HR service center. PHH will also benefit from modern staffing technology that provides nurses more control over their own schedules and work role preferences. The solution will create a culture of self service, letting staff change shifts, control hours worked, and even pick up hours.

"The influx of data isn't slowing down anytime soon, and this rings especially true for larger healthcare organizations that need to keep track of supplies, contracts, expenses, revenues and, most importantly, its workforce. Technology is now a competitive advantage with its ability to empower teams, improve results, and remove administrative redundancies, within a single interface," said Mike Poling, Infor Healthcare senior vice president and group manager. "Infor is able to offer agile cloud applications specific to the needs of the healthcare industry that ensure relevant information is available and easily accessible to the right people at the right time, to avoid unnecessary and costly redundancies – from actionable costing information to analytics to value-based supply chain support."

About Penn Highlands Healthcare



Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed on Sept. 30, 2011, and is comprised of six hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Penn Highlands Tyrone – that have served area communities for the past 100 years. Its business continuum also includes two home care agencies, Penn Highlands Community Nurses and Helpmates Inc.; two long-term care facilities, Pinecrest Manor and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor; and a senior residential living facility, Elco Glen.

Through this partnership, Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with nearly 5,000 workers in 100-plus locations throughout North Central/Western Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices.

Providing exceptional quality care, it has 500 physicians and nearly 300 advanced practice providers on staff. The facilities have a total of 730 inpatient beds. The system offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, lung, neurosurgery, orthopedics, behavioral health, and neonatal intensive care.

Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region. For more information, visit www.phhealthcare.org.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

