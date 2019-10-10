Infor Integrates Amazon Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced its integration of Amazon Business. Infor now delivers integration and consulting solutions that help joint customers throughout their procurement journey. Specifically, Infor® CloudSuite Supply Management Procurement Punchout gives customers access to the ease and simplicity of Amazon Business, while leveraging processes and workflows of Infor CloudSuite Supply Management and the power and usability of the Requisition Self Service system. Available today, Infor Healthcare customers now have access to Amazon Business, so they can drive spend management with thousands of suppliers in one easy-to-use location. And, thanks to a familiar user interface, this solution offers easy access to up-to-date item information, improving accuracy, reducing errors, and ultimately increasing productivity.

Within Infor Procurement Punchout, Amazon Business is represented by an icon on the Infor Requisition Center home page. When a user clicks on the Amazon icon (called "punching out"), the Amazon Business catalog appears in a separate browser session. From the Amazon Business catalog, Infor Requisition Center users can choose items and return them to the Infor Requisition Center application. This allows Infor customers the freedom of having large catalogs of supplies to choose from without the requirement of maintaining those items in the item master, which is time consuming to maintain and keep current and clean.

"Infor is excited to integrate Amazon Business, providing our customers with access to hundreds of millions of supplies for work. We're always looking for new avenues to help our customers realize benefits quickly, and this was a perfect synergy for us," said Mark Weber, senior vice president, Infor Healthcare. "Our healthcare customers are focused on maintaining budgets, business efficiency, and realizing bottom-line results. Now, when a supplier's catalog is maintained by Amazon Business, there is less internal item maintenance, reducing the time and money spent on item master maintenance. Requesters can only purchase what has been agreed upon between the customer and Amazon Business, helping to reduce rogue spending occurrences."

