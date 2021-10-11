Infor Launches Infor Public Sector in the UK

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced it has launched Infor Public Sector, a dedicated multi-tenant cloud offering for the UK public sector. The solution combines Infor CloudSuite Public Sector, Financials and Supply Chain Management (FSCM), Infor People Solutions (HR & Talent) with the dedicated public sector enterprise asset management capabilities of Infor Hansen, all of which run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Infor Public Sector will ensure that local and central government and arms-length bodies remain on the most up-to-date software releases to provide robust, secure and easily managed services.

To ensure compliance with the applicable data residency regulations, Infor Public Sector can be deployed via AWS in London. As part of the offering, Infor will build on more than two decades of experience with UK public sector organizations such as South West Water, Borders College, London Fire Brigade and Viewpoint Housing; and many global customers including the City of Coral Gables in Florida, US, Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater Agency (RAKWA) in UAE, and the City of Franklin in Tennessee, USA.

"Through the pandemic, cloud technology has proven to be an essential enabler for remote working across the public sector," said Anwen Robinson, Infor senior vice president and general manager for the UK & Ireland. "The opportunity to replace cumbersome, frequently insecure, on-premises applications and expensive datacenters that demand a lot of management makes for an immediately attractive option. Now Infor can offer the UK public sector the ability to stay up-to-date and secure, keeping data on UK shores, whilst delivering highly relevant proven functionality, as well as multi-tenant options that open the possibility of shared services. And all of this is backed by our knowledge in addressing public sector challenges from across the globe. This makes for an incredibly compelling business case throughout both local and central governments."

"Our public sector customers; from local and central government, blue light services and education are all having to deal with further budgetary constraints since the Covid pandemic but are still looking for industry-leading solutions that offer real value," said Jay Parekh, FifthQuadrant partner. "FifthQuadrant's expertise comes from years of supporting clients through complex organisational challenges, and this is now matched by Infor Public Sector's robust and secure software, with critical functionality available straight out-of-the-box."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

About FifthQuadrant

FifthQuadrant partners with customers across the globe to help them successfully deliver complex change programmes. By aligning the changes required to processes, systems and data, FifthQuadrant's "delivering differently" approach supports organizations to adapt, change and innovate through cloud-based solutions. For more information, please see https://www.fifthquadrantdata.com or follow FifthQuadrant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

