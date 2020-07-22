Infor Launches New Fully Integrated Multi-Tenant Payroll Module

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the arrival of its new Payroll module for Infor Global Human Resources (Global HR). Infor Payroll provides in-house payroll processing capabilities with multiple options for service partners to help manage back-end payroll processes, including employment tax filing, wage payments, wage garnishments, and other value-added services.

"The way that organizations across the globe have had to work these past few months has changed. But change doesn't have to equal a loss of productivity. Having our full ERP in the cloud has certainly eased the burden on our organization since March, and we've been able to access critical data, essentially anywhere, anytime, allowing our remote teams to work together, even though apart," said Jim Ollerton, director of information technology, Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District. "Specific to payroll, as we are now supporting a remote workforce, our teams are just as efficient as they were in the office. Payroll is being done remotely, and our users are very happy, which can be attributed to moving our systems to the cloud. Our teams can focus on automation, innovation and core business, and not technology, which is what we need right now."

In addition, Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District has adopted the Infor Go mobile app organization wide. With it, staff can review paychecks and relative employee information on their mobile devices. HR teams can process payroll and other tasks on their phones and tablets, any time, any place. For example, one of Elsinore's human resources specialists finished their last payroll using the Infor Go app while at a hair appointment.

Infor's payroll solution offers flexibility to help organizations enable the desired balance of operational control. Significant updates to this new offering include the benefits of being a module within Global HR as well as being included as part of industry-based CloudSuites.

"With this new Payroll module, Infor strives to capture the need for a fully integrated, single solution with the same user experience and database, running alongside other applicable Infor applications within Infor Go," said Matthew Bragstad, Infor vice president of HCM strategy and product management. "Work is changing. Jobs and roles are changing. And technology needs to evolve alongside these shifts. Infor is able to provide customers with a strong foundation for payroll processing, across a multitude of industries, based off a product that has been in use for decades, but has now been rewritten on a modern multi-tenant architecture. It has the proven track record to help streamline payroll analytics and reports that include robust time tracking, adaptive workflows, and notifications – which we believe is key to the modern business of today."

Payroll is now offered to all Infor CloudSuite HCM customers, fully integrated with Infor CloudSuite Financials, with plans to make third-party financial integration available.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,000 employees and over 67,000 customers in 178 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

https://www.infor.com/

