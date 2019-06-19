Infor Prepares Miami-Dade County for Hurricane Season

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a leading provider of business solutions specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced the support that Infor CloudSuite EAM provides Miami-Dade County before, during and after storms like 2018's Hurricane Irma. Infor's cloud solutions aided Miami-Dade County in storm preparation, response and restoration, and keeping the county connected and running as the storm progressed.

"Miami-Dade County's investments in technology are helping to modernize and automate critical operations to ensure our citizens receive world-class attention and services, especially in the preparation and recovery from all types of natural disasters and emergencies," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.

Fourteen years ago, the last time a storm of this nature impacted Miami (Hurricane Wilma), EAM usage was much lighter at Miami-Dade County, and teams preprinted all work orders prior to the storm. The system was eventually shut down as part of hurricane preparedness. This time, teams made EAM technology central to their strategy. Infor CloudSuite EAM enabled departments at Miami-Dade to assess what they had, where it was located, and what condition it was in, all in real time. This was critical information as the county geared up for post-hurricane uncertainties and assessing the state of assets, large and small.

Prior to Hurricane Irma's arrival, it was imperative for teams to do reporting to accurately account for equipment. For example, the Department of Transportation and Public Works Traffic Signal division used Infor CloudSuite EAM for FEMA reporting and to respond to structural damage in real time. Transit teams tracked inventory in real time prior to the storm making landfall, and still served the community by transporting citizens to evacuation shelters. The Miami-Dade Fire Department used EAM to manage inventory during the storm and to replenish whatever was used during the previous shift.

After a storm, everyone is required to assess the work and damages, and report to the federal government. They issue work orders and prioritize bringing services back to pre-event levels. Departments such as Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces and Internal Services are required to perform assessments and inspections of all their facilities in order to safely resume use of them. Infor CloudSuite EAM was able to facilitate, record and efficiently expedite this process.

The Water & Sewer Department also relies heavily on EAM for FEMA reporting. Work orders in the system have been configured to capture FEMA information. In addition, FEMA rates have been adopted for all tools usage reporting. For Irma, this facilitated providing cost estimates of damage and backup information for all work performed during the event.

"Natural disasters are impossible to predict and can devastate an impacted area in so many ways. It is paramount to have a modern enterprise asset management system to protect and rebuild quickly, since so many other priorities need to be met and constituents need to be supported," said Kevin Price, Infor CloudSuite EAM technical product evangelist. "Infor understands the importance of organizations maintaining an accurate inventory record of equipment and other physical assets before any natural disaster, so should the need arise to repair or rebuild, the process to recoup loss is much more streamlined and organized."

