Infor Supports Digital Transformation at Milgard Windows and Doors

When Milgard began the search to replace their aging quoting system, the company needed a system that was scalable and could support their current pace of growth, as well as their high volume of customized orders. The new solution would also need to seamlessly integrate with their ERP system, which ultimately led to the selection and implementation of Infor CPQ.

Some of the biggest challenges faced during implementation were finding a balance between speed and complexity, and managing the change across employees and dealers. The implementation team was integral in supporting this change and guiding the organization toward a successful go-live. After almost a year of testing the platform with select dealers and incorporating their feedback, Milgard began the full implementation in 2017. Now fully live, Infor CPQ provides Milgard and their dealers with a unified quoting experience, and makes it easier for users to collaborate on quotes.

"Our vision for a new quoting solution was to have a platform that made it easy to do business with Milgard," said Vinod Nair, CIO, Milgard Windows and Doors. "Infor CPQ was easy to use, intuitive and accurate, which met our goal to make the buying experience as stress-free possible for our dealers and their customers. The Infor solution also supports a more efficient and effective sales process, which is helping open us up to new opportunities and partnerships."

Part of Infor's Customer Experience Suite of products, Infor CPQ delivers industry-specific functionality for manufacturers and distributors, making doing business easier for those that sell customized products. The solution helps enable multi-channel quoting and ordering, while providing dynamic images, drawings, and models for a compelling and professional proposal. The ease of configuration and pricing help combat business challenges like declining sales, increased costs, and brand commoditization.

"Consumers are demanding more and more personalization, at a faster and faster rate. The companies making one-of-a-kind pieces need a unique solution that is flexible enough to meet their needs and change with them over time," said Jason Rushforth, vice president and general manager, Infor CX. "Infor CPQ empowers faster and more informed decision-making for the end customer, while still supporting mission-critical initiatives at companies like Milgard."

About Milgard Windows & Doors

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized as Builders Choice for vinyl and fiberglass windows in the Western United States, in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard® is the highest online rated window and patio door brand, as measured by the 2017 NRS consumer sentiment study conducted by MetrixLab and commissioned by Masco. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

