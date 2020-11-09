Infor Supports Global Growth of EJ with Infor M3 Cloud

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that EJ, a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of access solutions for water, sewerage, drainage, telecommunications and services networks, has chosen to implement Infor M3 in the cloud as part of an ambitious project to overhaul its global IT infrastructure.

The company, which employs more than 2,500 people worldwide and has production sites in Europe, the United States and Australia, has made a series of acquisitions over the past several decades. It has also built new, state-of-the-art plants over the past three years. Its growth is now accompanied by Infor M3 in a private cloud, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, which provides the manufacturer with a wealth of functionality dedicated to the industrial manufacturing sector without the need for complex, costly and time-consuming custom software development.

The Infor solution replaced existing legacy systems that were no longer suited to the production processes of modern companies seeking agility and optimization of their production costs. Infor M3, which has been widely acclaimed at the global level by the group's French entity, has won over the market for its ability to meet the business requirements of industrial manufacturers in standard mode.

"Given that the US operations of EJ did not have an ERP system that met future business requirements and that we had experience with Movex for which we had licenses, the choice was fairly quick," said Gérard Doucet, director of information systems for EJ in EMEA referring to Infor M3's previous product name, Movex. "For reasons of cost and — in particular with regard to other major suppliers on the market which we also assessed — because of the reduced complexity and thanks to the functional richness of the standard solution, we opted for Infor M3 in a private cloud deployment. This allows us to work with complete freedom without depending on the time and process constraints in the US, with 24/7 availability."

As Infor's partner on the project in Europe, the Elcimaï group continues to support EJ with the implementation. "This is a particularly engaging project for our teams: in the cloud, over an extended European geographical area, with the specific zero constraint imposed by the customer. Its implementation enables us to demonstrate our ability to support a significant industrial and digital transformation project," said Bruno Kientzel, CEO of Elcimaï Business Solutions.

"Organizations' complex industrial processes need to be supported by software solutions that are the opposite of this complexity," said Laurent Jacquemain, Infor's senior vice president & general manager for southern Europe. "A company like EJ has operations all over the world that respond to different rules and production rates. With Infor M3 in the cloud, EJ benefits from all the flexibility and agility of a solution dedicated to industrial manufacturing and open to future developments. All of this ultimately contributes to optimizing their processes and increasing their market share and revenues."

About EJ

EJ is a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of access solutions for water, sewer, drainage, telecommunications and service networks worldwide. EJ has put its technical expertise and know-how to work in infrastructure networks that supply entire neighborhoods, towns and villages. EJ is a global company, spanning five continents and promoting innovation, quality and commitment to customer service. Its global sales presence includes 50 sales offices, 10 manufacturing facilities and multiple research and development centers. To learn more, please visit https://www.ejco.com/

About Elcimaï

Elcimaï is an independent French group created in 1992 and spread over 14 sites in France. Elcimaï employs nearly 380 collaborators in multidisciplinary professions divided into two fields of expertise:

Elcimaï Consulting, Engineering and Architecture

Elcimaï Digital Technologies and Services

With this unique and complementary positioning, Elcimaï proposes a global offer and responds to projects combining consulting, implementation, construction, production and IT management. Elcimaï has been an Infor partner since 1999. To learn more, please visit www.elcimai.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

