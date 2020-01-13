Infor to Acquire Intelligent InSites

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Intelligent InSites Inc. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, Intelligent InSites™ is a leading provider of healthcare software and services leveraging location-based intelligence from real-time location systems (RTLS). Intelligent InSites has customers in the U.S. and Australia, including HCA, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Royal Adelaide Hospital. Intelligent InSites provides an enterprise scalable, dynamic, and intuitive location platform used to optimize clinical assets and supplies, streamline patient workflows, and ensure the safety of staff.

This acquisition enables Infor to offer an expanded suite of technology for healthcare organizations. The Intelligent InSites solution will complement the Infor CloudSuite Healthcare footprint, enabling support across the continuum of care including clinics, urgent care, emergency departments, inpatient care, procedural care, and behavioral health.

"This acquisition is a great fit for Infor given its focus on IoT and clinically-connected capabilities for healthcare without being tied to a specific RTLS hardware technology," said Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson. "By pairing location services with our current healthcare offerings, we continue to respond to the industry's call to connect traditionally business-focused software to the caregiving process. Intelligent InSites' software allows us to provide our customers with a comprehensive, clinically-connected healthcare operations suite."

Infor's cloud-enabled healthcare solutions include industry-leading clinical interoperability, enterprise analytics, financial and supply management, human capital and workforce management, and asset management capabilities. Through this acquisition, Infor expects to help healthcare organizations reduce patient wait time, eliminate unnecessary equipment rentals, monitor key clinical environments, and ensure safety through staff backup.

Infor is one of the world's largest providers of healthcare software. Its customers include 18 of the top 25 healthcare delivery networks, and its products are in use at nearly 3,000 healthcare locations worldwide. The acquisition of Intelligent InSites will add real-time location capabilities to Infor CloudSuite Healthcare that will increase the breadth and depth of the suite, and better position Infor to directly address the increasing need of healthcare organizations to reduce costs while maintaining quality and outcomes.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Intelligent InSites

Intelligent InSites improves healthcare operational efficiency, patient flow and asset utilization with its location-based software solutions. Intelligent InSites automatically captures location data from RTLS, RFID, BLE and other IoT technologies and integrates it with other health IT systems, such as EHR, CMMS and ERP. Intelligence is delivered to mobile devices, team view boards, and laptop or desktop computers to inform decisions, automate workflows and enhance care team communications. Advanced reporting together with Intelligent InSites' services drive measurable improvements like decreased patient cycle time and wait time, increased access and satisfaction and improved operating margins across clinics, acute care facilities and healthcare delivery networks.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

