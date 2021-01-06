Infor to Showcase Why It Offers "The Smart Move for Retail" at NRF 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced it will showcase why it offers "The smart move for retail" at NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show – Chapter 1, a virtual event scheduled for Jan. 12-14, 19 and 21-22.

During the virtual event, Infor retail experts and customers will demonstrate how the company's "smart" solutions, powered by innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) functionality, help retail companies make the right decisions for their business, inventory and customers.

Further, they will discuss how Infor retail solutions are designed to optimally "move" goods through the supply chain, from source to end-customer, and help create the optimized movement of people.

"We help customers obtain greater visibility, both within and outside the enterprise, to ensure that the ideal goal is achieved: the right product, at the right place, at the right time, and at the right price," said John Gularson, Infor SVP of retail. "We also aim to arm businesses and their employees with the intuitive workforce solutions that help get the right people, in the right place, at the right time."

To register for NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show – Chapter 1 and purchase a full conference pass or retail expo pass, visit: https://virtualbigshow.nrf.com/register. Registrants can connect with Infor's retail experts and see its industry-leading solutions in action.

Infor's conference sessions, and related announcements, include:

Infor Big Ideas session, Tuesday, Jan. 19 , at noon Eastern Time , featuring Rachel Grogan-Cook , senior director of global supply chain at Burton Snowboards, one of the world's leading snowboard and outerwear companies, and Ryan Bezenek , vice president of IT at Ariat International, a leading footwear, apparel and accessories brand for equestrian sports, work industries and other outdoor activities.

Grogan-Cook and Bezenek will discuss how Infor solutions enabled their companies to become more agile and resilient by automating business processes and providing better visibility and access to real-time data. The ability to make faster and more-informed decisions has helped Burton Snowboards and Ariat International navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and better serve the ever-changing needs of their retail customers.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has selected Infor as a Leader in the 2020 SPARK MatrixTM for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment .

The report describes Infor's Demand Management planning platform as enabling "organizations to seamlessly perform demand forecasting, replenishment, and assortment planning with its infused data science and machine learning capabilities" and "allows various vendors to simultaneously access and work collaboratively on the platform."

Read this Infor news bulletin to get Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' full perspective on Infor's capabilities in the retail forecasting and replenishment market: https://www.infor.com/news/infor-leader-2020-spark-matrix-retail-forecasting

Infor is a highest-level sponsor of the Retail Orphan Initiative's RetailROI SuperFriday virtual event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Time , Friday, Jan. 8 , leading into NRF 2021.

John Gularson, Infor SVP of retail, will host a virtual roundtable, "Moving Retail Forward," from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern Time, with retailers participating in the SuperFriday event.



Celebrating its 12th year, RetailROI will bring together retail's most prominent thinkers on the latest trends in the industry. This year's virtual event will feature music icon Darryl "Run-DMC" McDaniels, who will share his journey from foster care to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and what he is doing for his "Second Act." Register for the event: https://www.retailroi.org/superfridayreg

The purpose of the Retail Orphan Initiative is to raise awareness and provide real solutions for the more than 400 million vulnerable children worldwide. In the first 12 years, RetailROI has built or remodeled 24 schools, installed 24 computer labs, helped rescue over 1,700 girls from human trafficking and, in total, helped over 229,000 children in 27 countries.

Infor provides retailers with a full portfolio of strategic, back-end solutions that address forecasting consumer demand, supply chain planning and collaboration, warehouse operations, the modern digital workforce, corporate control and finance, and more. Get more information on these strategic edge applications: https://www.infor.com/industries/retail.

About Infor



Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

