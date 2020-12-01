Infor Wins Deal to Replace Legacy ERP for Elektroskandia Norway

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Elektroskandia is embarking on a digitalisation journey and will streamline its operations with the help of Infor. It will replace its existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with a modern, flexible and mobile business system, Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, to support the company's future goals.

Elektroskandia Norway is one of Norway's largest wholesalers in the trade electrical distribution market with 11 locations and 300 employees. Its annual turnover is 2.4 billion NOK. E-commerce and tailored solutions are some of the reasons why electricians, power plants, and industry and offshore companies partner with Elektroskandia Norge AS.

To gain even better control over business-critical processes throughout the value chain and to ensure full process visibility, Elektroskandia needed to replace its old platform with an integrated, multi-tenant cloud-based ERP solution.

There was a competitive bid process initially with 14 other ERP suppliers before Elektroskandia chose Infor and its alliance partner Columbus. The agreement, which is worth several million kroner, involves Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise being delivered by Columbus. According to the plan, the solution will be in full operation during 2022 throughout Norway.

Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise was chosen, in part, for its lower total operating cost, lower implementation costs, and because the solution covers the needs of Elektroskandia.

"With Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, we can continue to provide our well-known customer service. At the same time, it will be possible to add new services that make us a more attractive supplier and partner," says Elektroskandia's IT and digitalisation director Arne Reidar Holtvedt. "Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise also supports Elektroskandia's growth targets in the coming years. With the new solution, our employees get full insight into the flow of goods in real time, also on mobile devices."

"For an electrical distributor, it is important to support complex discount and price structures. All this in combination with a good user experience will be significantly better for both employees and customers. Therefore, we needed a system that met our needs out of the box. With Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, which is a multi-tenant cloud solution, we also get a system that is always updated with new services and solutions adapted to our future needs and new requirements from customers."

"Through a thorough testing of Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, Elektroskandia soon became confident that the solution covered the current and future needs for its electrical wholesaler business," says Per Christian Øen, director of Infor M3 at Columbus Norway.

Erlend Skaar-Olsen, Infor country manager for Norway, added: "We look forward to working with Elektroskandia to support its internal and external processes across the entire value chain and to further increase the overall efficiency of the company as it provides just-in-time delivery services to customers across a wide range of industries."

Elektroskandia Norge is owned by the French company Rexel, the world's largest distributor of electrical products and services, with companies in 35 countries.

