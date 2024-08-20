Information Services Group (ISG) Names Unisys a Leader in 2024 Private/Hybrid Cloud-Data Center Services Reports

Unisys excels with its AI-integrated solutions, cloud services, and modernization expertise in U.S. and U.K. markets

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is recognized as a leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services quadrant reports . These reports spotlight service providers excelling in private cloud, hybrid cloud and data center outsourcing, and Unisys has achieved this level of recognition for the fourth year consecutively.

ISG defines leaders as companies with a comprehensive product and service offering, innovative strength, a strong market presence and competitive strategies that position them to win business.

"Our extensive industry experience and decades of cloud and data expertise position us to reimagine what's possible for our clients," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. "The cloud has become an indispensable tool for enabling agility, scalability and innovation — and we proudly serve as collaborative partners to our clients to navigate their individual transformation journey."

Unisys was recognized as a leader in four sector quadrants:

U.S. Managed Services for Midmarket: ISG cited Unisys for its strong FinOps practice, expertise in lowering touch points and growing AIOps-based services. ISG noted the company's "objective-based and automation-focused approach improves cost efficiencies and customer satisfaction."

In these reports, Unisys was also recognized as a product challenger in several quadrants: U.S. Managed Services – Large Accounts, Brazil Managed Services – Large Accounts, U.S. Managed Hosting, U.K. Managed Hosting, Brazil Managed Hosting and France Managed Hosting. Notably, Unisys achieved this recognition in the U.K. Managed Hosting category after only one year, demonstrating impressive impact. Product challengers are providers who offer excellent service, technology stacks, broad capabilities, and ongoing market presence enhancement.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

