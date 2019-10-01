Infor's NewPay Solution Receives FedRAMP Authorization

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the company's NewPay solution has been FedRAMP authorized. NewPay is part of a recent U.S. government initiative to consolidate and modernize payroll, work scheduling and leave management. FedRAMP is the federal government's program to ensure a consistent approach to assessing, authorizing, and monitoring cloud products and services.

Grant Thornton, Infor, and their partners, CGI Federal, The Arcanum Group, and DAI Solutions, are proven leaders in public sector SaaS and were one of only two teams awarded a 10-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the US General Services Administration (GSA) that will provide payroll and work schedule/leave management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and services. This new FedRAMP certification, coupled with years of federal payroll experience, cements NewPay's stature to further support government agencies.

Workforce payroll is one of the federal government's most significant expenses, and federal agencies will benefit from the automation of manual processes, so workers can focus on more value-add tasks, making better use of public funds and taxpayer dollars. Infor has nearly 20 years of experience handling federal payroll and federal employee benefits integration, and coupled with its recent FedRAMP certification for products that support NewPay, the company is uniquely positioned to guide customers on their NewPay journey.

"FedRAMP certification of Infor's NewPay solution is just one more reason federal agencies and their valued employees can trust our approach to modernize, improve, and secure their payroll, and time and attendance functions," said Carlos Otal, Grant Thornton national managing partner for public sector.

With consumer demand, systems consolidation, and IT modernization imperatives converging, federal government leaders are moving quickly to meet customer expectations—keeping sensitive data and systems secure, and ensuring responsive, multi-channel access to services. Infor's NewPay offering can provide the flexibility, rapid adaptability, payroll certification, and innovation needed to address the requirements of the federal government. Infor can deliver streamlined operations quickly, providing federal workers with the tools to solve complex payroll problems and deliver additional value.

"Infor has managed complex federal payroll scenarios for current customers for years, and our company has the depth and experience to handle unanticipated scenarios such as a government shutdown or furloughs. We can help provide stability during a period of instability," said Bill Sullivan, Infor senior vice president. "In addition to the traditional benefits offered when moving to the cloud, customers will forgo spending the millions of dollars needed to achieve security and regulatory compliance as well as millions spent on continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, and ongoing assessments. Customers will be able to inherit the security and compliance controls to demonstrate their ability to meet their compliance requirements, enabling them to stay focused on their mission and operational needs."

For more information please visit https://pages.infor.com/Newpay.html.

