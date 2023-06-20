Infortrend Streamlines Data Backup with New Features and Enhances Backup Software Compatibility on EonStor GS Storage Solutions

News provided by

Infortrend Technology

20 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET

TAIPEI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced enhancements to its EonStor GS unified storage, fulfilling a wide range of backup needs. In addition to its existing support for enterprise backup software, GS now provides backup capabilities for file servers, PCs, and cloud storage with its built-in backup service.

Coming in redundant design, EonStor GS ensures minimal downtime and data loss, which safeguards critical information and ensures business continuity. This makes EonStor GS a reliable storage solution that is ideal for backup purposes.

With the newly introduced built-in backup service, GS now allows direct backup from file servers, PCs, and cloud platforms. This empowers organizations to easily back up data from these sources without additional backup software. This not only saves time and effort but also reduces costs associated with acquiring additional backup solutions.

In addition to the built-in backup service, EonStor GS also supports leading enterprise backup software, including Veeam, Veritas, and Commvault. This compatibility enables organizations to leverage their preferred backup solutions for efficient data protection. Notably, GS is Veeam ready, offering an additional layer of protection against ransomware attacks through data immutability.

EonStor GS caters to diverse backup requirements with its versatile product lineup. The GS U.2 NVMe all-flash series delivers high-performance for efficient online backups, while the GS SAS HDD series, available in form factors from 12-bay to 90-bay, offers cost-effective nearline backup options to organizations with extensive data storage needs.

"GS's enhanced backup features demonstrate our commitment to comprehensive solutions that meet evolving business needs. With its versatile capabilities, GS empowers organizations with efficient, reliable, and cost-effective data backup," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Learn more about EonStor GS and Backup Storage Solution

Connect with Infortrend on LinkedIn 

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry 

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Infortrend Technology

