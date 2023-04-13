Infortrend to Showcase U.2 All-Flash and High-Density Storage Solutions to Streamline Post-Production Workflows at NAB 2023

TAIPEI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced its participation in the NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 16-19, where it will showcase its latest U.2 all-flash storage innovation and high-density storage solutions, which are designed to streamline video post-production workflows.

Infortrend will present its recently launched EonStor GS unified storage systems, which include the flagship all-flash U.2 and high-density 4U 40/60/90-bay models featuring high-speed networking interfaces, such as 100/25GbE with RDMA support. The EonStor GS systems are specifically designed to facilitate smoother video post-production processes with high performance and scale-out ability to flexibly expand as business grows.

The EonStor GS flagship all-flash U.2 model is equipped with 24 U.2 NVMe SSDs, providing the ultimate performance for the most demanding 4K/8K VFX and coloring workloads. It can provide up to 86 layers of 4K video playback on a single device and allows multiple projects to run simultaneously and smoothly.

The EonStor GS high-density models supporting HDDs are well-suited for 4K video editing, content delivery, broadcasting, and MAM by offering both large capacity and excellent performance. Equipped with U.2 NVMe SSD as cache, these models accelerate small file access speeds, effectively improving work efficiency. Making its debut, the 4U 90-bay model can provide up to 36 layers of 4K video playback on a single appliance, and offer up to 1.8PB storage capacity in a 4U rack space.

"We're excited to showcase our storage innovations at the 2023 NAB Show. Our EonStor GS is designed to blend into M&E companies' current and future environments, featuring high-performance and scalability, to boost M&E professionals' workflow efficiency," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

The Infortrend booth (N1120) at the NAB Show is located in North Hall & Central Lobby of Las Vegas Convention Center.

Learn more at https://www.infortrend.com/global/event/2023/nabshow-lv

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

