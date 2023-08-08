Infortrend's EonStor GS G3 Now Supports the New Veeam Data Platform for Immutable Backup to Mitigate Ransomware Attacks

News provided by

Infortrend Technology

08 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, announced today that its EonStor GS G3 now supports the latest version of Veeam Backup and Replication (VBR) V12. This provides businesses with an increasingly popular immutable backup for protecting data and ensuring its fast recoverability in case of ransomware attacks.

A Veeam survey of 4,200 enterprises showed that over 85% experienced ransomware attack in 2022, and 79% have a data protection gap. Such attacks can cause disruptions, resulting in data and financial losses. Recovering from a ransomware attack can be complex. However, with Infortrend EonStor GS G3 and VBR V12, businesses now have an immutable backup solution for faster and guaranteed data recovery compared to traditional tape backup.

The solution delivers lower recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs). In the event of ransomware attacks, destroyed data can be restored without the need for offline operations, allowing businesses to quickly resume operations. It protects data from ransomware across virtual, physical, NAS, and cloud-native environments.

With the built-in U.2 NVMe SSD cache, GS G3 serves as the performance and capacity tiers in the Veeam scale-out backup repository architecture, allowing enterprises to deploy a single GS G3 storage instead of utilizing separate storage appliances for performance and capacity tiers. Furthermore, GS G3 supports S3-compatible object storage for an immutable Veeam backup repository, which prevents any unauthorized modifications and protects against malicious acts. 

"We are excited to announce that EonStor GS G3 is now VBR V12 ready. It allows quick and effective restoration of critical data that has been affected by ransomware to its original state," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Learn more about EonStor GS and Backup and Restore Solution

Connect with Infortrend on LinkedIn 

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry 

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Infortrend Technology

Also from this source

EonStor GS G3 von Infortrend unterstützt jetzt die neue VEEAM-Plattform zur Abwehr von Ransomware-Angriffen

Infortrend'in EonStor GS G3 artık fidye yazılımı saldırılarını azaltmak için değişmez yedekleme için yeni Veeteam veri platformunu destekliyor

