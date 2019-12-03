Infoscitex Selected to Support the Advanced Teaming Demonstration Program

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation's Infoscitex (IST) subsidiary has been awarded a contract to support the Advanced Teaming Demonstration Program (A-Team) for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center Aviation Development Directorate, Ft. Eustis, VA (CCDC AvMC ADD-E).

The award includes work in two Subsystems Technology Development and Integration tasks on A-Team to pursue Human-Machine Interface and Operations Management autonomy technologies necessary to enable teamed, multi-domain operations in lethal, denied environments. The A-Team program encompasses Army systems, subsystems, and component technologies ranging from manned and unmanned aircraft systems and mission equipment packages to software enabled capabilities, integrated to enable advanced teaming operational capabilities.

The A-Team effort will leverage and extend IST's TECUMSA software architecture and research in manned-unmanned teaming from the Army's Synergistic Unmanned Intelligent Teaming (SUMIT) program. Under this program, IST's Dayton-based team will work closely with Army representatives and other A-Team contributors to execute technical demonstrations that will set the stage for Army adoption of autonomous technologies.

"Infoscitex is pleased to have the opportunity to continue our development of innovative manned-unmanned teaming technologies into mature, field testable autonomy systems that support the Army's Future Vertical Lift Program objectives," stated Mike Gilkey, Vice President, Infoscitex Air and Space Operations.

About the Company

Infoscitex and its parent company, DCS Corporation, offer advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the DoD and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,500 employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each client's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit http://www.infoscitex.com and https://www.dcscorp.com.

The development project described herein is a collaboration between Infoscitex and the CCDC AvMC ADD-E. This research was partially funded by the Government under Contract No. W911W6-19-C-0067. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Government purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the CCDC AvMC ADD-E.

Distribution Statement A: Approved for public release.

