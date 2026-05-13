InfoSight Launches AI-Enabled Purple Team SOCaaS: Machine-Speed Defense, Human-Led Control

Purple SOC Unifies Offensive Testing, Defensive Monitoring, and AI-Driven Detection Engineering Into a Single Human-Led Security Program

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSight today announced the general availability of its AI-Enabled Purple Team Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS)—a managed security solution that combines AI-driven attack path intelligence with human-led security governance. The service redefines how organizations detect, validate, and respond to modern cyber threats by unifying offensive adversary emulation and defensive monitoring into a single, continuously operating program.

Modern enterprises face a growing mismatch between attacker speed and defender capability. AI-driven attack tools now operate at scale—testing controls, chaining vulnerabilities, and adapting faster than traditional SOC workflows can respond. Meanwhile, many Security Operations Centers (SOC) remain constrained by human-speed processes, where alert queues backlog, tickets accumulate, and threats progress before action is taken.

AI-Enabled Purple SOC: Offensive Testing, Defensive Monitoring & Detection Engineering in One Human-Led Security Program Post this

The challenge is no longer visibility—it is speed, correlation, and execution.

InfoSight's Purple Team SOCaaS addresses this gap by delivering continuous threat exposure management across the full attack lifecycle. Rather than reacting to alerts alone, the AI-enabled experts continuously hunt for Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) and indicators of compromise (IOC)while decoding real-time threat signals to anticipate adversary behavior before incidents occur.

Core Capabilities

AI-driven attack path correlation across identity, cloud, and critical systems

Adversary emulation aligned to real-world MITRE ATT&CK techniques TTPs

Real-time validation of SIEM, XDR, and EDR detections and response workflows

Dynamic feedback loops that continuously update rules, telemetry, and playbooks

Human-led oversight for threat modeling, risk acceptance, and executive reporting

By fusing traditionally siloed red team and blue team functions with AI enablement, Purple SOCaaS creates a continuously learning security program. When detection gaps are identified, rules, telemetry configurations, and response playbooks are refined continuously instead of waiting for scheduled review cycles.

When analysts engage, alerts are already enriched, correlated, and prioritized. Evidence is pre-assembled across identity, endpoint, network, and cloud telemetry, allowing security teams to shift focus from manual triage to higher-value decisions such as determining scope, assessing control weaknesses, and directing response actions.

Purple SOCaaS delivers measurable business outcomes, including:

Reduced Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR)

Expanded detection coverage across high-risk attack vectors

Reduced blast radius through continuous control validation

Strengthened identity and privileged access controls based on proven adversary pathways

Board-level reporting tied to quantified exposure reduction over time

InfoSight's Purple SOCaaS is delivered through a structured 30–60-day onboarding and launch program, followed by continuous validation cycles.

"Bad actors can operate at machine speed on a scale like never before, so organizations no longer have the luxury of reactive 8-5 security operations. Adversaries operate continuously, so defenses must too. Purple SOCaaS allows security teams to go on the offense and anticipate threats bases upon intent signals to stay ahead of modern threats. Attacks are running at machine speed so modern SOC operations must match the new pace. — Tom Garcia, President & CEO, InfoSight

InfoSight's AI-Enabled Purple Team SOCaaS is available immediately for enterprise and mid-market organizations. Organizations can request an executive overview or technical brief by contacting InfoSight directly.

About InfoSight

InfoSight, Inc. is a cybersecurity services firm helping organizations reduce cyber risk across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, and government sectors. Founded in 1998, InfoSight delivers advanced security operations, risk management, and compliance solutions that help organizations strengthen defenses, reduce exposure, and protect critical systems and digital assets.

Media Contact:

Yendi Valdes

Marketing Director, InfoSight

[email protected]

1-305-828-1003

SOURCE InfoSight, Inc.