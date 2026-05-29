InfoSight's New Dashboard Turns Fragmented Threat Data into Executive-Ready Risk Decisions

New dashboard gives CISOs, CSOs, and senior technology leaders a centralized view of current cyber risk posture, active threats, sector-specific intelligence, and recommended remediation actions.

MIAMI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSight, Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity, risk management, and managed security services, today announced the launch of the new Threat Intel Dashboard within its Mitigator Cybersecurity Risk & Threat Intelligence Platform.

The new dashboard gives organizations a comprehensive overview of their current risk posture and active threat landscape, helping security and technology leaders identify what matters most, prioritize action, and communicate risk more effectively to executive stakeholders.

New Threat Intel dashboard gives leaders a clear view of risk posture, active threats, and priorities. Post this

Modern organizations face a rapidly changing threat environment driven by active exploitation, ransomware campaigns, AI-enabled attacks, identity compromise, supply chain exposure, OT/ICS risk, and increasing regulatory pressure. Security teams are often forced to review multiple sources of threat intelligence, vulnerability data, compliance updates, and incident trends before determining what action should come first.

Mitigator's new Threat Intel Dashboard is designed to assist in closing that gap.

The dashboard brings together threat intelligence, risk indicators, vulnerability exposure, sector-specific cyber activity, dark web intelligence, regulatory updates, and recommended actions in a single executive-ready view. This allows CISOs, CSOs, senior technology leaders, and security teams to better understand current exposure, assess emerging risk, and prioritize response based on real-world threat activity.

"Security leaders do not need more disconnected data. They need clear, actionable intelligence that helps them make faster decisions," said Ray Arteaga, Senior VP of Advisory Services at InfoSight. "The new Threat Intel Dashboard strengthens Mitigator's role as a cyber risk intelligence platform by giving organizations a consolidated view of active threats, sector-specific risk, and recommended next steps."

The new Threat Intel Dashboard includes:

Executive summary of current cyber risk posture

Breaking cybersecurity news and active threat developments

Sector-specific threat matrix across industries such as financial services, healthcare, energy, government, manufacturing, OT/ICS, and critical infrastructure

Active CVE and exposure indicators with recommended remediation guidance

OT, ICS, and SCADA threat monitoring

Dark web and ransomware intelligence

Compliance and regulatory updates

Mitigator platform exposure watch

Immediate, short-term, and 30-day recommended action plans

The dashboard is especially valuable for organizations that need to translate technical threat activity into business-level risk decisions. By centralizing intelligence in one platform, Mitigator helps teams move beyond static vulnerability lists and focus on threats that create the greatest operational, financial, regulatory, or reputational exposure.

The Threat Intel Dashboard also supports stronger executive and board reporting by giving leadership a clearer view of the organization's risk environment, current threat tempo, and security priorities. This helps bridge the communication gap between technical security operations and senior decision-makers.

Mitigator is built to help organizations identify, measure, and reduce cyber risk across network, cloud, identity, application, and operational environments. With the addition of the Threat Intel Dashboard, the platform continues to expand from vulnerability and remediation management into a more complete cyber risk and threat intelligence solution.

The Threat Intel Dashboard is now available to Mitigator users. Learn more at https://infosightinc.com/mitigator-vulnerability-threat-manager.php

About InfoSight

InfoSight, Inc. is a cybersecurity, risk management, and managed security services provider helping organizations strengthen resilience, reduce cyber exposure, and meet evolving compliance demands. InfoSight supports regulated and security-sensitive industries with services including cybersecurity assessments, managed security operations, vulnerability and threat management, risk management, advisory services, compliance support, and security awareness training.

Media Contact

Yendi Valdes

Marketing Director, InfoSight Inc.

[email protected]

305-828-1003

www.infosightinc.com

SOURCE InfoSight, Inc.